College Football Michigan's Will Johnson hopes to be healthy for Big Ten title game Published Nov. 28, 2023 8:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Michigan's star cornerback Will Johnson is dealing with a knee injury, but still hopes to play in the Big Ten championship game against Iowa on Saturday, he told reporters Tuesday.

Johnson said he initially sustained the injury during practice ahead of the Wolverines' 30-24 win over Ohio State last weekend. The sophomore recorded his third interception of the season during the first half when he wedged his way in front of Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., setting up the first score of the game.

Johnson is considered one of Michigan's best defensive backs, serving as Harrison's primary defender before exiting early due to his knee injury. He was named consensus first-team All-Big Ten on Tuesday, following a regular season in which he had 20 total tackles and four passes defended.

Michigan is currently a 23-point favorite against Iowa (Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App ) as the Wolverines aim for their third consecutive Big Ten championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Iowa-Michigan opens up as lowest total ever in a conference title game]

share