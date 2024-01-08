Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy gets pregame meditation in before CFP championship against Washington

College Football
With a gaggle of photographers and videographers around him, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy did his pregame meditation under the goal post about three hours before kickoff of the College Football Playoff national championship game against No. 2 Washington on Monday.

McCarthy sat cross-legged with his shoes off behind the Michigan end zone, closing his eyes for several minutes. He had a baseball cap pulled low above his eyes and the hood of his sweatshirt over that.

McCarthy was introduced to mindfulness at Nazareth Academy in his hometown of La Grange Park, Illinois, where he won a state title in three trips to the championship game. He spent his senior season in 2020 at IMG Academy in Florida, where he often was in his room without much interaction due to pandemic restrictions.

It's now part of his daily routine. McCarthy said he spends 20 to 30 minutes meditating each morning, He does it for 10 to 15 minutes on game days after the bus arrives at the stadium and before he warms up with teammates.

McCarthy, in his third year in college, is 26-1 as a starter over the last two seasons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

