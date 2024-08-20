College Football Michigan lands commitment from 4-star WR Andrew Marsh Published Aug. 20, 2024 8:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Michigan Wolverines landed four-star wide receiver recruit Andrew Marsh on Monday, per multiple reports. The class of 2025 prospect out of Fulshear, Texas, is nationally ranked at No. 66 according to 247Sports and is the No. 12 wide receiver in the class according to On3.

Marsh declared for the Wolverines over programs like Colorado, Texas, Washington and USC.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver comes highly rated, with 65 receptions for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior season. Across his three years of high school football, he has racked up 31 scores and 2,414 receiving yards.

Marsh is the 17th commit for Michigan in the 2025 cycle and the second receiver to join the Wolverines' recruiting class.

