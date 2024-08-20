Michigan lands commitment from 4-star WR Andrew Marsh
The Michigan Wolverines landed four-star wide receiver recruit Andrew Marsh on Monday, per multiple reports. The class of 2025 prospect out of Fulshear, Texas, is nationally ranked at No. 66 according to 247Sports and is the No. 12 wide receiver in the class according to On3.
Marsh declared for the Wolverines over programs like Colorado, Texas, Washington and USC.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver comes highly rated, with 65 receptions for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior season. Across his three years of high school football, he has racked up 31 scores and 2,414 receiving yards.
Marsh is the 17th commit for Michigan in the 2025 cycle and the second receiver to join the Wolverines' recruiting class.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 college football rankings: RJ Young's Ultimate 134
Ranking the top 5 college football quarterbacks in 2024
2024 College football preseason All-Americans: Ohio State leads with four players on team
-
2024 College Football odds: Big 12 projected win totals, best bets
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
Legendary Ohio State running back Archie Griffin statue unveiled at Rose Bowl Stadium
-
2024 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels
2024 Top College Football Players: Ranking the best players to watch
RJ Young's Ultimate 134 vs. AP Top 25: Alabama gets the 'Saban bounce'
-
2024 college football rankings: RJ Young's Ultimate 134
Ranking the top 5 college football quarterbacks in 2024
2024 College football preseason All-Americans: Ohio State leads with four players on team
-
2024 College Football odds: Big 12 projected win totals, best bets
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
Legendary Ohio State running back Archie Griffin statue unveiled at Rose Bowl Stadium
-
2024 Big Ten Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels
2024 Top College Football Players: Ranking the best players to watch
RJ Young's Ultimate 134 vs. AP Top 25: Alabama gets the 'Saban bounce'