College Football
Michigan lands commitment from 4-star WR Andrew Marsh
College Football

Michigan lands commitment from 4-star WR Andrew Marsh

Published Aug. 20, 2024 8:46 p.m. ET

The Michigan Wolverines landed four-star wide receiver recruit Andrew Marsh on Monday, per multiple reports. The class of 2025 prospect out of Fulshear, Texas, is nationally ranked at No. 66 according to 247Sports and is the No. 12 wide receiver in the class according to On3.

Marsh declared for the Wolverines over programs like Colorado, Texas, Washington and USC.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver comes highly rated, with 65 receptions for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior season. Across his three years of high school football, he has racked up 31 scores and 2,414 receiving yards. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Marsh is the 17th commit for Michigan in the 2025 cycle and the second receiver to join the Wolverines' recruiting class.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 college football rankings: RJ Young responds to 'Ultimate 134' replies

2024 college football rankings: RJ Young responds to 'Ultimate 134' replies

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes