College Football Messing with Texas: SEC says 'Horns Down' gesture won't be automatic flag Updated Jul. 18, 2023 5:47 p.m. ET

Texas is coming to the SEC next year, and so is "Horns Down."

The gesture, which is an inverted version of Texas' popular "Hook ‘Em Horns" hand signal, has been commonly used for years by opponents looking to troll the Longhorns. It’s created quite a stir in recent years, especially as Texas' current conference, the Big 12, has cracked down on the gesture by penalizing it with unsportsmanlike conduct flags.

However, fans may see it a bit more in Texas' new home.

SEC Coordinator of Officials John McDaid said Tuesday at the conference's media days that unsportsmanlike conduct penalties have to fit strict criteria, and as long as players flashing the "Horns Down" sign don't meet that criteria — i.e. if they flash it among teammates on their sideline instead of in a Texas player's face — the signal will not be flagged.

The same applies to other team-specific gestures in the SEC such as Florida's Gator Chomp, McDaid said.

However, some of Texas' future SEC rivals might crack down on using the gesture within their own team. Alabama head coach Nick Saban famously got upset when Crimson Tide players signaled "Horns Down" on the field in Austin after Alabama narrowly beat Texas early in the 2022 season.

