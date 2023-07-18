College Football
Messing with Texas: SEC says 'Horns Down' gesture won't be automatic flag
College Football

Messing with Texas: SEC says 'Horns Down' gesture won't be automatic flag

Updated Jul. 18, 2023 5:47 p.m. ET

Texas is coming to the SEC next year, and so is "Horns Down."

The gesture, which is an inverted version of Texas' popular "Hook ‘Em Horns" hand signal, has been commonly used for years by opponents looking to troll the Longhorns. It’s created quite a stir in recent years, especially as Texas' current conference, the Big 12, has cracked down on the gesture by penalizing it with unsportsmanlike conduct flags.

However, fans may see it a bit more in Texas' new home.

SEC Coordinator of Officials John McDaid said Tuesday at the conference's media days that unsportsmanlike conduct penalties have to fit strict criteria, and as long as players flashing the "Horns Down" sign don't meet that criteria — i.e. if they flash it among teammates on their sideline instead of in a Texas player's face — the signal will not be flagged. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The same applies to other team-specific gestures in the SEC such as Florida's Gator Chomp, McDaid said.

However, some of Texas' future SEC rivals might crack down on using the gesture within their own team. Alabama head coach Nick Saban famously got upset when Crimson Tide players signaled "Horns Down" on the field in Austin after Alabama narrowly beat Texas early in the 2022 season.

Alabama vs. Texas 2022 Highlights

Alabama vs. Texas 2022 Highlights
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLS commissioner calls Lionel Messi signing a 'transformational moment' for league

MLS commissioner calls Lionel Messi signing a 'transformational moment' for league

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes