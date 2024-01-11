College Football Marvin Harrison Jr. declares for NFL Draft, Emeka Egbuka to return to Ohio State Published Jan. 11, 2024 2:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Marvin Harrison Jr. officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, but Ohio State fans got some welcome news to soften the expected departure of the 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner, as fellow star receiver Emeka Egbuka announced he would return to the Buckeyes for his senior year.

Harrison had publicly flirted with returning to Ohio State, but that possibility had always seemed unlikely as he is widely projected to be the first non-quarterback selected in next April's draft.

The son of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. made his decision official in a post on social media, saying he would cherish the support he received from Buckeyes fans forever.

"To Buckeye nation, the love I received from you all in the Shoe and on the road will be moments I cherish forever, and I hope I left lasting memories for you on the field," Harrison wrote. "I appreciate the support these past three years. Buckeye for life."

While Harrison will take his talents to the next level, Egbuka will join a large group of Ohio State players opting to return for another year in Columbus — perhaps in an attempt to emulate archrival Michigan. The Wolverines are fresh off winning the national championship with a team full of seniors who opted to play out their eligibility in college instead of leaving for the NFL.

Harrison had 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023, finishing in the top 10 of all FBS receivers in both categories. Egbuka missed several weeks due to an ankle injury, but still finished the campaign with 41 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns.

