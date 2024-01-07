College Football LSU's Malik Nabers, one of top WR prospects, declares for NFL Draft Published Jan. 7, 2024 12:36 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One of the top receivers in college football is turning pro.

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers has declared for the NFL Draft, announcing his decision in a social media post Saturday.

Nabers is viewed as not only one of the top wide receivers in this draft class but one of the best overall prospects. The junior wideout led the nation in receiving in 2023, recording 1,569 receiving yards on 89 receptions with 14 touchdowns. That made him a unanimous All-American and helped LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels win the Heisman.

While no receiver put the stats up that Nabers did in 2023, he faces tough competition to be the top wideout selected in the upcoming draft. Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., who hasn't declared yet, has been viewed as one of the best WR prospects since the turn of the century. Washington's Rome Odunze has also climbed up draft boards with his strong season, helping his team reach the CFP title game in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Nabers will likely hear his name called early on Day 1 of the draft. He leaves LSU as the school's all-time leader in receiving yards (3,003), surpassing NFL stars Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Odell Beckham, among others, for that honor.

share