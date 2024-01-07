College Football
LSU's Malik Nabers, one of top WR prospects, declares for NFL Draft
College Football

LSU's Malik Nabers, one of top WR prospects, declares for NFL Draft

Published Jan. 7, 2024 12:36 a.m. ET

One of the top receivers in college football is turning pro. 

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers has declared for the NFL Draft, announcing his decision in a social media post Saturday.

Nabers is viewed as not only one of the top wide receivers in this draft class but one of the best overall prospects. The junior wideout led the nation in receiving in 2023, recording 1,569 receiving yards on 89 receptions with 14 touchdowns. That made him a unanimous All-American and helped LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels win the Heisman. 

While no receiver put the stats up that Nabers did in 2023, he faces tough competition to be the top wideout selected in the upcoming draft. Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., who hasn't declared yet, has been viewed as one of the best WR prospects since the turn of the century. Washington's Rome Odunze has also climbed up draft boards with his strong season, helping his team reach the CFP title game in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Nabers will likely hear his name called early on Day 1 of the draft. He leaves LSU as the school's all-time leader in receiving yards (3,003), surpassing NFL stars Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Odell Beckham, among others, for that honor. 

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What Warren Moon sees in Michael Penix Jr. and his own journey

What Warren Moon sees in Michael Penix Jr. and his own journey

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes