College Football
Lincoln Riley's latest food picture gets social media talking again
College Football

Lincoln Riley's latest food picture gets social media talking again

Published Jul. 12, 2023 5:49 p.m. ET

USC football coach Lincoln Riley has once again dropped a bombshell on social media — in the form of a very interesting food picture.

Back in April 2021, the then-Oklahoma coach posted a picture of a brisket cut that immediately went viral due to how dry the meat appeared. Over two years later, Riley generated buzz again, this time by sharing the cut of what appears to be a large tuna fish caught by assistant coach Dennis Simmons.

This time, instead of appearing overcooked like the brisket, the fish appears to be very undercooked — a fact which social media quickly seized upon. (In fairness to Riley, many people prefer their tuna raw.)

Fortunately for Riley, he enters his second season at USC with a roster that is anything but under-cooked. After bringing in a massive haul via the transfer portal last offseason, the Trojans are set to return far more impact players this time around, with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams leading the way.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
USC Trojans
Oklahoma Sooners
Caleb Williams
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB trade deadline rumors tracker: Cardinals GM says team is trading players

MLB trade deadline rumors tracker: Cardinals GM says team is trading players

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes