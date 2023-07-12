Lincoln Riley's latest food picture gets social media talking again
USC football coach Lincoln Riley has once again dropped a bombshell on social media — in the form of a very interesting food picture.
Back in April 2021, the then-Oklahoma coach posted a picture of a brisket cut that immediately went viral due to how dry the meat appeared. Over two years later, Riley generated buzz again, this time by sharing the cut of what appears to be a large tuna fish caught by assistant coach Dennis Simmons.
This time, instead of appearing overcooked like the brisket, the fish appears to be very undercooked — a fact which social media quickly seized upon. (In fairness to Riley, many people prefer their tuna raw.)
Fortunately for Riley, he enters his second season at USC with a roster that is anything but under-cooked. After bringing in a massive haul via the transfer portal last offseason, the Trojans are set to return far more impact players this time around, with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams leading the way.
