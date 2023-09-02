College Football Lane Kiffin's dog Juice plays fetch during halftime of Ole Miss' blowout win Published Sep. 2, 2023 5:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ole Miss took care of business with a 73-7 drubbing of Mercer on Saturday, and head coach Lane Kiffin wasn't the only one having a good time.

Kiffin's dog, Juice, got in on the action while playing some halftime fetch. At that time, the Rebels were ahead 38-7.

Juice may still need to work on his ball security skills, given that he initially overran his target, but showed off some solid speed that makes it clear why his dad sees him as a solid developmental prospect (and a very good boy).

Juice himself admitted on his official X account (yes, he has one) that he's still a bit of a raw talent.

Ole Miss entered the season ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25 Poll in Kiffin's fourth year at the helm in Oxford, Mississippi.

