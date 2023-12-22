Jordan Seaton, country’s top offensive tackle recruit, signs to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado
Colorado coach Deion Sanders took a big step toward improving the Buffaloes' pass protection by landing the country's top offensive tackle prospect in Jordan Seaton.
Seaton is rated as the nation's No. 11 overall prospect in his class regardless of position, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Seaton is from Washington but spent his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Although Seaton had verbally committed to Colorado earlier this month, he didn't sign Wednesday on the opening day of the early signing period amid reports that he was considering Maryland, near his home in the nation's capital. Seaton announced Friday on social media that he's going to Colorado after all, and Colorado confirmed the signing later that day.
Sanders signed just five high school recruits on Wednesday as Colorado focuses mainly on the transfer portal. The Buffaloes went 4-8 in Coach Prime's debut season and ended the year with six straight losses.
One of Colorado's main objectives was to upgrade its offensive line as it prepares to make the move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. The Buffaloes gave up 56 sacks this season; Old Dominion was the only Football Bowl Subdivision program to allow more.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
