College Football
Jordan Seaton, country’s top offensive tackle recruit, signs to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado
College Football

Jordan Seaton, country’s top offensive tackle recruit, signs to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado

Published Dec. 22, 2023 10:50 p.m. ET

Colorado coach Deion Sanders took a big step toward improving the Buffaloes' pass protection by landing the country's top offensive tackle prospect in Jordan Seaton.

Seaton is rated as the nation's No. 11 overall prospect in his class regardless of position, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Seaton is from Washington but spent his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Although Seaton had verbally committed to Colorado earlier this month, he didn't sign Wednesday on the opening day of the early signing period amid reports that he was considering Maryland, near his home in the nation's capital. Seaton announced Friday on social media that he's going to Colorado after all, and Colorado confirmed the signing later that day.

Sanders signed just five high school recruits on Wednesday as Colorado focuses mainly on the transfer portal. The Buffaloes went 4-8 in Coach Prime's debut season and ended the year with six straight losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Colorado's main objectives was to upgrade its offensive line as it prepares to make the move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. The Buffaloes gave up 56 sacks this season; Old Dominion was the only Football Bowl Subdivision program to allow more.

2024 No. 1 OT Jordan Seaton commits to Colorado | Undisputed

2024 No. 1 OT Jordan Seaton commits to Colorado | Undisputed

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Colorado Buffaloes
College Football
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Playoff odds: 'There are a lot more tickets and money on ‘Bama'

College Football Playoff odds: 'There are a lot more tickets and money on ‘Bama'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes