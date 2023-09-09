College Football Jim Harbaugh works at son's game during Michigan suspension Updated Sep. 9, 2023 5:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Jim Harbaugh has yet to coach a Michigan football game this season as he continues serving a school-imposed three-game suspension stemming from an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations.

But he couldn't stay away from the football field for long.

Harbaugh served as part of the chain gang for his son's youth football game on Saturday.

Yes, Harbaugh was there for his son, Jack, who had a game early Saturday afternoon. Harbaugh's father, Jack — the younger Jack's namesake — was also in attendance, per CBS Sports.

Still, the Harbaugh family maintained a very visible presence at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday as the Wolverines took on UNLV. The designated interim head coach for the first half of that game was Jim Harbaugh's eldest son Jay Harbaugh, who is the special teams coach on Jim's staff.

