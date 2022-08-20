Michigan Wolverines
Jim Harbaugh: McNamara, McCarthy in close Michigan QB battle Jim Harbaugh: McNamara, McCarthy in close Michigan QB battle
Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh: McNamara, McCarthy in close Michigan QB battle

2 hours ago

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy continue to "elevate" their respective games and are in a "tight" battle to be the team's starting quarterback.

Harbaugh said that he sees three ways the team's quarterback battle could play out, MLive reported.

"There's three of them as I see it," Harbaugh said of his options at quarterback. "One is going to separate and will be the starter, and we'll roll that way with a starter and a backup. The other guy could be the starter and the other be the backup, that would be option two. Option three is we'd have to see them play games to make that decision."

McNamara was Michigan's primary quarterback last season. He finished the 2021 college football season with 2,576 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 141.9 quarterback rating, completing 64.2% of his passes.

McCarthy, who has two inches on McNamara at 6-foot-3, frequently appeared in games for Michigan last season. He finished 2021 with 516 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 152.3 quarterback rating, completing 57.6% of his passes. McCarthy also logged 124 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

"This is a good, unique situation with two quarterbacks who are playing at a high starter level, and we're gonna let them keep competing," Harbaugh said. "It's possible there's a starter by the first game, and it's possible that it plays into the season to maybe pick the one that's going to help the team win. Be the best quarterback to win the game."

Michigan featured one of the best one-two running back punches in college football last season, as Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum combined for 2,279 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. Haskins went on to the NFL while Corum returns for his third season. Running back Donovan Edwards will likely take on a more prominent role.

The Wolverines won the Big Ten East last season, capped off by their first victory over Ohio State since 2011. Michigan beat Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game but later lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff, finishing the season 12-2 (8-1 in Big Ten play).

Michigan opens the 2022 season at home against Colorado State on Sept. 3.

Get more from Michigan Wolverines Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
share
College football odds: Best over/under futures bets for every Power 5
College Football

College football odds: Best over/under futures bets for every Power 5

1 day ago
College football odds: 10 surprise betting trends to know
Gambling

College football odds: 10 surprise betting trends to know

4 days ago
'It got my attention': Bronny James' dunk draws reaction from Skip, Shannon
National Basketball Association

'It got my attention': Bronny James' dunk draws reaction from Skip, Shannon

4 days ago
College football odds: Teams with best College Football Playoff odds
College Football

College football odds: Teams with best College Football Playoff odds

4 days ago
College football has a geographical problem, Cowherd says
College Football

College football has a geographical problem, Cowherd says

August 13
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes