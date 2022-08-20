Michigan Wolverines Jim Harbaugh: McNamara, McCarthy in close Michigan QB battle 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy continue to "elevate" their respective games and are in a "tight" battle to be the team's starting quarterback.

Harbaugh said that he sees three ways the team's quarterback battle could play out, MLive reported.

"There's three of them as I see it," Harbaugh said of his options at quarterback. "One is going to separate and will be the starter, and we'll roll that way with a starter and a backup. The other guy could be the starter and the other be the backup, that would be option two. Option three is we'd have to see them play games to make that decision."

McNamara was Michigan's primary quarterback last season. He finished the 2021 college football season with 2,576 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 141.9 quarterback rating, completing 64.2% of his passes.

McCarthy, who has two inches on McNamara at 6-foot-3, frequently appeared in games for Michigan last season. He finished 2021 with 516 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 152.3 quarterback rating, completing 57.6% of his passes. McCarthy also logged 124 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

"This is a good, unique situation with two quarterbacks who are playing at a high starter level, and we're gonna let them keep competing," Harbaugh said. "It's possible there's a starter by the first game, and it's possible that it plays into the season to maybe pick the one that's going to help the team win. Be the best quarterback to win the game."

Michigan featured one of the best one-two running back punches in college football last season, as Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum combined for 2,279 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. Haskins went on to the NFL while Corum returns for his third season. Running back Donovan Edwards will likely take on a more prominent role.

The Wolverines won the Big Ten East last season, capped off by their first victory over Ohio State since 2011. Michigan beat Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game but later lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff, finishing the season 12-2 (8-1 in Big Ten play).

Michigan opens the 2022 season at home against Colorado State on Sept. 3.

