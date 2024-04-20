College Football Jim Harbaugh delivers on promise, gets 15-0 national championship tattoo Published Apr. 20, 2024 1:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is a man of his word.

Harbaugh, who led the Wolverines to a perfect 15-0 season and a national championship last year, promised that he would get a tattoo if his team won a national title. Sure enough, the Wolverines completed the mission, defeating Michael Penix and the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the College Football Playoff title game, and the now Los Angeles Chargers head coach stuck to his promise.

Harbaugh was back in Ann Arbor on Saturday for the championship ring ceremony, which took place ahead of the team's annual spring game. Before the game got underway, Harbaugh sat down and got the Michigan "M" and "15-0" tattooed on his right arm.

While receiving the tattoo, Harbaugh made it a point to let viewers know that he is "impervious to pain."

Harbaugh announced he was leaving the Wolverines to become the head coach of the Chargers back on Jan. 24. He went 86-25 in nine seasons as Michigan's head coach, winning three Big Ten championships and the Wolverines' first national title since 1997.

The Wolverines will open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Fresno State at the Big House.

