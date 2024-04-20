Jim Harbaugh delivers on promise, gets 15-0 national championship tattoo
Former Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is a man of his word.
Harbaugh, who led the Wolverines to a perfect 15-0 season and a national championship last year, promised that he would get a tattoo if his team won a national title. Sure enough, the Wolverines completed the mission, defeating Michael Penix and the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the College Football Playoff title game, and the now Los Angeles Chargers head coach stuck to his promise.
Harbaugh was back in Ann Arbor on Saturday for the championship ring ceremony, which took place ahead of the team's annual spring game. Before the game got underway, Harbaugh sat down and got the Michigan "M" and "15-0" tattooed on his right arm.
While receiving the tattoo, Harbaugh made it a point to let viewers know that he is "impervious to pain."
Harbaugh announced he was leaving the Wolverines to become the head coach of the Chargers back on Jan. 24. He went 86-25 in nine seasons as Michigan's head coach, winning three Big Ten championships and the Wolverines' first national title since 1997.
The Wolverines will open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Fresno State at the Big House.
-
Michigan spring football game: 3 storylines to watch
Texas QB Quinn Ewers slowing down, enjoying football before NFL draft
Do Deion Sanders, Colorado have a target on their backs heading into 2024 season?
-
Michael Penix Jr. discusses career, what's next ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
2024 NFL Draft WR rankings: Marvin Harrison Jr. leads stacked top 10 prospects
2024 college football transfer portal tracker: Simeon Barrow Jr. leaving Michigan State
-
Deion Sanders' sons take on some recruiting duties for Colorado
College football spring games 2024: Schedule, dates, TV channels
2024 NFL Draft RB rankings: No clear stars, but deep top 10 prospects
-
Michigan spring football game: 3 storylines to watch
Texas QB Quinn Ewers slowing down, enjoying football before NFL draft
Do Deion Sanders, Colorado have a target on their backs heading into 2024 season?
-
Michael Penix Jr. discusses career, what's next ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
2024 NFL Draft WR rankings: Marvin Harrison Jr. leads stacked top 10 prospects
2024 college football transfer portal tracker: Simeon Barrow Jr. leaving Michigan State
-
Deion Sanders' sons take on some recruiting duties for Colorado
College football spring games 2024: Schedule, dates, TV channels
2024 NFL Draft RB rankings: No clear stars, but deep top 10 prospects