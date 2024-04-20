College Football
Jim Harbaugh delivers on promise, gets 15-0 national championship tattoo
College Football

Jim Harbaugh delivers on promise, gets 15-0 national championship tattoo

Published Apr. 20, 2024 1:05 p.m. ET

Former Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is a man of his word.

Harbaugh, who led the Wolverines to a perfect 15-0 season and a national championship last year, promised that he would get a tattoo if his team won a national title. Sure enough, the Wolverines completed the mission, defeating Michael Penix and the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the College Football Playoff title game, and the now Los Angeles Chargers head coach stuck to his promise.

Harbaugh was back in Ann Arbor on Saturday for the championship ring ceremony, which took place ahead of the team's annual spring game. Before the game got underway, Harbaugh sat down and got the Michigan "M" and "15-0" tattooed on his right arm.

While receiving the tattoo, Harbaugh made it a point to let viewers know that he is "impervious to pain."

ADVERTISEMENT

Harbaugh announced he was leaving the Wolverines to become the head coach of the Chargers back on Jan. 24. He went 86-25 in nine seasons as Michigan's head coach, winning three Big Ten championships and the Wolverines' first national title since 1997. 

The Wolverines will open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Fresno State at the Big House.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers, Giants land star wideouts after QBs go 1-4

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers, Giants land star wideouts after QBs go 1-4

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes