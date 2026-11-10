How to Watch USC vs. Indiana: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 18 USC Trojans visit the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Indiana comes off an open week with two straight wins since its only loss, to Ohio State on Oct. 17. USC also had Nov. 7 off after a home win over Ohio State, so the Trojans arrive in Bloomington with the result the Hoosiers could not get.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch USC vs. Indiana

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN), Bloomington, IN

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Jayden Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing yards and touchdown passes, and he had his sharpest road game in the 31-23 win at Penn State on Oct. 10.

He threw for 301 yards without an interception in that game and has thrown only five picks all season. Indiana is a different test. The Hoosiers allow 183.7 passing yards per game and have 32 sacks, 10 of them by Tobi Osunsanmi. Maiava threw two picks in the 24-7 loss at Wisconsin on Oct. 24, and USC cannot afford a repeat in Bloomington.

Three 100-yard games this season belong to King Miller, but none will be harder to reach than one in Bloomington.

Indiana allows just 75.6 rushing yards per game. Miller leads USC with 680 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, and he scored in the 30-18 win over Ohio State on Oct. 31. Ball security is part of his test. He has fumbled three times this season, losing one, and the Hoosiers' defense has made opponents pay for mistakes all year.

Josh Hoover has thrown 19 touchdown passes against two interceptions, the cleanest ratio on either team in this matchup.

His 9.0 yards per attempt lead an Indiana offense that likes to push the ball downfield, and he has added 54 rushing yards. USC allows 221.2 passing yards per game, which should give Hoover room to take shots. He has thrown for fewer than 120 yards in each of his last pair of games, so the Hoosiers need a sharper day from him at home.

Eight catches for 149 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota on Oct. 31 gave Charlie Becker his fourth 100-yard game this season.

He leads Indiana with 875 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches. Becker had 165 yards against Ohio State on Oct. 17, and his 79-yard catch is the longest play of the season for the Hoosiers' passing game. USC has only three interceptions, and Prophet Brown has two of them, so the Trojans have little margin covering him one on one.

USC vs. Indiana Odds

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.