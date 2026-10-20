College Football
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati
College Football

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

Published Oct. 24, 2026 8:00 a.m. ET

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-0) travel to Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, to face the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-2) in a CFB Week 8 regular-season matchup on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

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Cincinnati enters Week 8 having dropped two straight, sliding to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in conference play through six games. The Bearcats have been productive at home, posting a perfect 3-0 record at Nippert Stadium, but they have yet to find their footing on the road, going 0-2 away from Cincinnati. On the season, Cincinnati is averaging 35.2 points per game and 460 yards of total offense, with a strong rushing attack generating 231.2 yards per game. A turnover margin of plus-5 reflects the Bearcats' ability to protect and take the ball, a quality that will matter against a Texas Tech team that has not surrendered many mistakes of its own.

Texas Tech arrives as one of the few remaining unbeaten teams in college football, carrying a 6-0 record into Cincinnati. The Red Raiders lead their division standings at position 1 and carry an unblemished 3-0 mark in conference play. Texas Tech has won everywhere this season, going 4-0 at home and 2-0 on the road, and the defense has been stout, allowing just 106 points through six games. Ranked No. 8 in the associated poll, the Red Raiders average 37.8 points per game and hold a turnover margin of plus-3, giving them an edge in ball security as well.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Players To Watch

Cincinnati’s offense starts with French in this matchup because he has kept the passing game efficient while the Bearcats lean on one of the better rushing attacks in the country. Through six games, he has thrown for 1,338 yards and 9 touchdowns, and Cincinnati has not thrown an interception as a team. That ball security matters against a Texas Tech defense that has already grabbed 11 interceptions, tied for second nationally.

IF French handles that pressure and keeps Cincinnati on schedule, the Bearcats can make their rushing strength even more dangerous. Cincinnati is averaging 231.1 rushing yards per game and converting 49.3 percent on third down, so his decision making could be the hinge point in a home game against an unbeaten conference leader.

When Cincinnati needs a receiver to flip field position, Henry stands out as the team’s leading pass catcher with 266 receiving yards. In a game where explosive plays may be hard to come by, that role gets even bigger because Texas Tech is allowing 13.5 points per game and has turned takeaways into points with 4 defensive touchdowns.

Henry’s value here is tied to how Cincinnati attacks downfield without giving the Red Raiders extra chances. A timely catch from him can loosen a defense that has been strong all season, and if he turns short completions into chunk gains, the Bearcats have a better shot to keep this one in their preferred tempo at Nippert Stadium.

For an unbeaten Texas Tech team heading into Nippert Stadium, Hammond is the player who can control the tone early. He leads the Red Raiders with 1,334 passing yards and 6 touchdown passes, and Texas Tech is scoring 37.8 points per game through its first six contests. His job in this matchup is to keep that offense balanced against a Cincinnati defense that has produced 14 sacks and forced 9 fumbles.

Hammond does not need to force hero throws if the Red Raiders stay ahead of the chains. Texas Tech is averaging 422.3 yards per game, and a clean, efficient outing from its quarterback would go a long way toward protecting the team’s 6-0 start and keeping the Bearcats from turning this into a field position game.

Learn more about Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bearcats and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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