How to Watch TCU vs. UCF: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The TCU Horned Frogs visit the UCF Knights on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Acrisure Bounce House, Orlando, FL.

TCU is 2-1 after a 31-7 win over Arkansas State, while UCF is 2-1 after a 44-30 win over Georgia State.

TCU has won with defense away from home. The Horned Frogs allow 9.7 points per game with 79.3 rushing yards per game, and they held Arkansas State to 133 passing yards last week.

UCF has finished at home. The Knights rank third nationally with 11 touchdowns at home and average 228 rushing yards per game with 6.8 yards per attempt, eighth highest in the nation.

The Horned Frogs are 3-point favorites over the Knights.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch TCU vs. UCF

When: Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Bounce House, Orlando, FL

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

TCU has had the Big 12's most productive passing game through three weeks, and Jaden Craig is the reason. The redshirt sophomore ranks 11th nationally with 903 passing yards to go with seven touchdowns and one interception, and he added to that total with a 21-of-29, 337-yard, three-touchdown night in TCU's 31-7 win over Arkansas State. He spread those completions to seven different receivers, a sign of how many places this offense can hurt a defense.

UCF is walking into its Big 12 opener with a new starting quarterback after Alonza Barnett III's hamstring injury against Pittsburgh, and Craig gets to attack a Knights defense that has not yet faced a passer playing at this level. It is TCU's first Big 12 road trip of the season, at the Bounce House.

Small has emerged as Craig's top target, ranking ninth nationally with 330 receiving yards on 21 catches, a 15.7-yards-per-catch average built in part by his career day against Arkansas State, when he caught seven passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.

He is also tied for 15th nationally in receptions, giving Craig a reliable target on early downs and a home run threat on any given snap. That combination has made him one of the Big 12's most complete young receivers through three weeks.

UCF's offense has run through Duke Watson all season, and he authored his best game yet in the Knights' 44-30 comeback win over Georgia State, rushing for a career-high 177 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries, a 12.6-yard average that is the second-highest mark in program history. It was his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season.

TCU's defense allowed just 133 passing yards to Arkansas State and ranks seventh nationally against the run, which means Watson's ability to break tackles could be the surest way for UCF to move the ball in its first Big 12 test of the season.

Jenkins stepped into the starting role after Alonza Barnett III's hamstring injury and turned in a mixed first start against Georgia State, going 7-for-17 for 86 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding 25 rushing yards and two rushing scores that showed off the dual-threat ability he built over three years as FIU's starter.

That FIU tenure produced 1,742 passing yards and nine touchdowns last season, so the arm talent exists even if his first week in the pocket was rocky. He now faces a TCU defense that has allowed only 29 points across three games, the toughest test of his short tenure at the position.

TCU vs. UCF Odds

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