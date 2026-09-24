How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Georgia: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Oklahoma Sooners visit the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA.

The Georgia Bulldogs enter at 3-0 on the season and ranked No. 2, while the Oklahoma Sooners sit at 2-1.

Georgia has been one of the more dominant teams through three games, averaging 59.3 points and 539.0 yards per game while holding opponents to 13.3 points per game. Oklahoma is averaging 25 points and 329.6 yards per game this season, allowing opponents 7.7 points per game defensively.

The Bulldogs are 13.5-point favorites over the Sooners, with a total of 44.5 and a moneyline of -610 for Georgia and +425 for Oklahoma.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Georgia

When: Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Through three games, Mateer has thrown for 652 yards and six touchdowns while adding 69 yards on the ground, but three interceptions have already piled up, and Oklahoma's turnover margin sits at minus-4, among the worst marks in the country.

Georgia is unbeaten and ranked first in the SEC standings, favored by 13.5 points at home, so every possession Mateer protects carries extra weight against a team built to turn takeaways into points.

Oklahoma's defense has been one of the most disruptive fronts in the country, ranking tied for third nationally with 12 team sacks, but Stockton has answered by playing mistake-free football, throwing for 583 yards and nine touchdowns without a single interception through three games.

His legs add another layer. A hundred rushing yards already this season give Georgia a built-in answer when the pocket collapses, a real advantage hosting a Sooners front that gets after the passer.

Oklahoma's front has to slow down one of the country's most productive ground games, and that job starts with Heinecke, who leads the Sooners with 14 tackles and has added a sack through three games.

Georgia ranks 16th nationally at 253.3 rushing yards per game, a load carried largely by Nate Frazier, and Heinecke's tackle total will need to keep climbing if Oklahoma wants to slow that pace on the road.

Frazier has been Georgia's workhorse through three games, racking up 202 yards and five touchdowns on just 24 carries, an 8.4-yard average that has carried the Bulldogs' ground game early in SEC play. He's carrying a questionable tag into Saturday with an undisclosed issue, though he's expected to play.

Slowing Frazier's downhill running behind that offensive line will decide whether the Sooners defense can keep the game inside single digits.

Oklahoma vs. Georgia Odds

Learn more about the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Georgia Bulldogs game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.