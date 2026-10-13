How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Houston: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

No. 18 Oklahoma State visits No. 20 Houston on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from TDECU Stadium in Houston, TX.

The Cougars are 5-1 and have won three straight while averaging 40.0 points per game. The Cowboys are 4-1 and have won four consecutive games while averaging 38.2 points per game.

Houston has a +4 turnover margin this season. Oklahoma State is at -3.

The Cougars are 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys, with a total of 60.5 and a moneyline of -184 for the Cougars and +150 for the Cowboys.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Houston

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Oklahoma State has thrown for at least 300 yards in four of five games behind Drew Mestemaker, who has 1,575 yards, 13 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He threw for 389 yards at West Virginia on Sept. 26 and for 304 yards against UCF on Oct. 10.

Houston has 12 sacks in six games, and Mestemaker has thrown at least 1 interception in three of his last five. Oklahoma State beat UCF 42-28 on Oct. 10, the game he cleared 300 again.

Wyatt Young has 192 of his 462 yards in one game, 8 catches at West Virginia on Sept. 26. He has scored in four of five games and averages 17.1 yards per catch, with 4 touchdowns on 27 catches, 92.4 yards per game.

Houston has 5 interceptions in six games, so Young's deep catches meet a secondary that takes the ball away. Oklahoma State is 4-1 and averages 38.2 points per game, while Houston is 5-1.

Houston's 15 touchdown passes against 1 interception come from Conner Weigman, who threw 4 touchdowns in each of two games, at Georgia Southern on Sept. 26 and at Kansas State on Oct. 10. He has 1,428 yards on 110 of 165 passing, 66.7%, with 1 interception on those 165 attempts.

Oklahoma State has 9 sacks in five games, so Weigman works against a rush that has produced under 2 sacks per game. Houston is 5-1 and averages 40.0 points per game.

Four of Patrick Overmyer's 6 touchdowns came at Kansas State on Oct. 10, when he caught 8 passes for 83 yards. He has 33 catches for 400 yards this season and had 6 catches for 76 yards against UCF on Oct. 3.

Oklahoma State has 4 interceptions in five games, and each pass toward Overmyer can end up in its secondary's hands. Houston scored 27 against UCF and 35 at Kansas State in its last two games, and his four touchdowns all came in the second one.

Oklahoma State vs. Houston Odds

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