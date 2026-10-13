College Football
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Houston
College Football

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Houston: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 17, 2026 7:07 a.m. ET

No. 18 Oklahoma State visits No. 20 Houston on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from TDECU Stadium in Houston, TX. 

The Cougars are 5-1 and have won three straight while averaging 40.0 points per game. The Cowboys are 4-1 and have won four consecutive games while averaging 38.2 points per game.

Houston has a +4 turnover margin this season. Oklahoma State is at -3.

The Cougars are 3.5-point favorites over the Cowboys, with a total of 60.5 and a moneyline of -184 for the Cougars and +150 for the Cowboys.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Houston

Players To Watch

Oklahoma State has thrown for at least 300 yards in four of five games behind Drew Mestemaker, who has 1,575 yards, 13 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He threw for 389 yards at West Virginia on Sept. 26 and for 304 yards against UCF on Oct. 10.

Houston has 12 sacks in six games, and Mestemaker has thrown at least 1 interception in three of his last five. Oklahoma State beat UCF 42-28 on Oct. 10, the game he cleared 300 again.

Wyatt Young has 192 of his 462 yards in one game, 8 catches at West Virginia on Sept. 26. He has scored in four of five games and averages 17.1 yards per catch, with 4 touchdowns on 27 catches, 92.4 yards per game.

Houston has 5 interceptions in six games, so Young's deep catches meet a secondary that takes the ball away. Oklahoma State is 4-1 and averages 38.2 points per game, while Houston is 5-1.

Houston's 15 touchdown passes against 1 interception come from Conner Weigman, who threw 4 touchdowns in each of two games, at Georgia Southern on Sept. 26 and at Kansas State on Oct. 10. He has 1,428 yards on 110 of 165 passing, 66.7%, with 1 interception on those 165 attempts.

Oklahoma State has 9 sacks in five games, so Weigman works against a rush that has produced under 2 sacks per game. Houston is 5-1 and averages 40.0 points per game.

Four of Patrick Overmyer's 6 touchdowns came at Kansas State on Oct. 10, when he caught 8 passes for 83 yards. He has 33 catches for 400 yards this season and had 6 catches for 76 yards against UCF on Oct. 3.

Oklahoma State has 4 interceptions in five games, and each pass toward Overmyer can end up in its secondary's hands. Houston scored 27 against UCF and 35 at Kansas State in its last two games, and his four touchdowns all came in the second one.

Oklahoma State vs. Houston Odds

Learn more about the Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Houston Cougars game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 7 Expert Picks, Best Bets

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 7 Expert Picks, Best Bets

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?

    What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Curt Cignetti Won A National Title — And Broke The Coaching Carousel In The Process

    Curt Cignetti Won A National Title — And Broke The Coaching Carousel In The Process

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana Is Evolving Under Curt Cignetti — And Other Programs Should Be Worried

    Indiana Is Evolving Under Curt Cignetti — And Other Programs Should Be Worried

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 7 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Indiana And More

    College Football Week 7 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Indiana And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 'He's a Freak': Curt Cignetti, Ryan Day Size Up the Ohio State-Indiana Rematch

    'He's a Freak': Curt Cignetti, Ryan Day Size Up the Ohio State-Indiana Rematch

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NCAA Sues Ohio Governor Over Order Allowing Schools To Ignore Eligibility Rule

    NCAA Sues Ohio Governor Over Order Allowing Schools To Ignore Eligibility Rule

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?

    2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 7 Games, Including Ohio State-Indiana, Notre Dame-BYU

    CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 7 Games, Including Ohio State-Indiana, Notre Dame-BYU

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Notre Dame-BYU, Jets-Patriots

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Notre Dame-BYU, Jets-Patriots

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?
What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Curt Cignetti Won A National Title — And Broke The Coaching Carousel In The Process
Curt Cignetti Won A National Title — And Broke The Coaching Carousel In The Process
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana Is Evolving Under Curt Cignetti — And Other Programs Should Be Worried
Indiana Is Evolving Under Curt Cignetti — And Other Programs Should Be Worried
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Ravens vs. Browns on FOX One Watch Ravens vs. BrownsWatch Bears vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Bears vs. FalconsWatch Saints vs. Giants on FOX One Watch Saints vs. GiantsWatch Titans vs. Colts on FOX One Watch Titans vs. ColtsWatch Cardinals vs. Rams on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs. RamsWatch Ohio State vs. Indiana on FOX One Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes