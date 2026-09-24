How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Nebraska Cornhuskers visit the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET from Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI.

The Cornhuskers are 3-0 after a 34-7 win over North Dakota, while the Spartans are 2-1 after a 27-10 loss at Notre Dame.

Nebraska has controlled games on both sides. The Cornhuskers score 46.3 points per game with 263 rushing yards per game and allow 11.7 points per game.

Michigan State returns home after a road loss. The Spartans allow 18 points per game and have committed only 10 penalties this season, among the fewest in the nation.

The Cornhuskers are 5.5-point favorites over the Spartans.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan State

When: Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Nebraska heads into its Big Ten opener off a perfect nonconference start, and quarterback Anthony Colandrea has driven it. He has completed 53 of 77 passes for 692 yards and 8 touchdowns through three games, protecting the ball while using his legs to keep drives alive when his first read isn't there.

Michigan State trailed Notre Dame by just a touchdown at halftime last week before the Fighting Irish pulled away for a 27-10 win. That defense will be the toughest Colandrea has faced this season as Nebraska opens conference play on the road at Spartan Stadium.

Rule has been the most efficient runner in the Big Ten through three weeks, piling up 329 yards on 38 carries, an 8.7-yard average, with 5 rushing touchdowns. That efficiency lets the Huskers control tempo and keep defenses honest instead of leaning solely on Colandrea's arm.

Notre Dame ran for 121 yards and a touchdown from Nolan James Jr. against Michigan State last week, a sign the Spartans' run defense has openings Rule will look to find early in East Lansing.

With Michigan State's run game stuffed for long stretches against Notre Dame, the passing game became Milivojevic's show. He completed 38 of 54 passes for 417 yards and 3 touchdowns in that game alone, part of a 540-yard, 3-touchdown start through three games that has him at a 138.4 passer rating.

Nebraska's defense has allowed just 35 total points across three games this season. Saturday gives Milivojevic a shot at the stingiest defense he's faced yet, at home in front of a Spartan Stadium crowd looking for a signature Big Ten win.

Bullard has quietly become Milivojevic's top target, hauling in 12 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown through three games, including two contested grabs for 66 yards against Notre Dame's defense in the loss.

Nebraska has allowed just 84 passing yards to Bowling Green and 106 to North Dakota in its last two games, but neither opponent had a receiver with Bullard's catch radius. His ability to win contested balls down the field gives Michigan State a real chance to spring a home upset in its conference opener.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Odds

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