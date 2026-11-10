How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Minnesota Golden Gophers visit the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET from West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Penn State has won two straight after a four-game losing streak, the latest a win at Washington on Nov. 7. Minnesota has lost two in a row since beating Iowa, and with both teams at five wins, the winner in University Park becomes bowl eligible.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Drake Lindsey needs a cleaner day than the one he had against UCLA, when he completed 19 of 37 passes with an interception in a 34-20 loss.

Penn State gives up only 144.8 passing yards per game, and Tony Rojas leads its pass rush with five sacks. Lindsey's seven interceptions are the number to watch against a Penn State secondary with 10 picks. Short, on-time throws are the Gophers' best way to move the ball in University Park. A clean first half would give Minnesota a chance to stay close.

With 400 rushing yards and 23 catches, TJ Thomas gives Minnesota a back who can test Penn State as a runner and as a receiver.

The Nittany Lions allow 152.6 rushing yards per game. His best day came against Akron on Sept. 19 with 122 yards, and he also has a 71-yard run this season, so Penn State has to track him on early downs and on checkdowns, and steady work from him would also take some pressure off Lindsey.

Rocco Becht threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in Penn State's 28-25 win at Washington on Nov. 7.

He has not thrown an interception in either of his last two games, and he averages 8.0 yards per attempt with 15 touchdown passes this season. Minnesota's TJ Bush Jr. has six of the Gophers' 18 sacks, so Becht's pocket movement matters. The Gophers allow 192.7 passing yards per game, which gives Penn State the more dangerous passing game in this one.

Two straight 100-yard receiving games have put Chase Sowell at the front of Penn State's passing game.

He caught 11 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown at Michigan on Oct. 17, then turned four catches into 125 yards against Washington. Sowell leads the Nittany Lions in every major receiving category, and his 47-yard grab shows the reach he adds. Minnesota has nine interceptions as a team, so the Gophers will need help over the top to keep Sowell in front of them.

Minnesota vs. Penn State Odds

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