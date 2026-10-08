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how to watch lsu vs kentucky
College Football

How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 10, 2026 9:49 a.m. ET

The No. 10 LSU Tigers visit the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET from Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Both teams are 4-1. LSU beat McNeese 63-14 on Saturday, and Kentucky beat South Carolina 35-34.

LSU has won two straight since a 32-24 loss at No. 8 Ole Miss on Sept. 19, including a 35-6 win over No. 23 Texas A&M. Kentucky has won three straight since a 45-17 loss to No. 12 Alabama on Sept. 12, including a 31-21 win at No. 9 Texas A&M.

The Tigers are 8.5-point favorites over the Wildcats, with a total of 52.5.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky

Players To Watch

Leavitt completed 18 of 23 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the 63-14 win over McNeese. He has 1,220 passing yards and eight touchdown passes this season, plus a team-high six rushing touchdowns, and he threw for 344 yards against Louisiana Tech. He added 312 yards in the 35-6 win over Texas A&M.

Kentucky has allowed 134 points in five games, an average of 26.8. The Wildcats gave up 45 points in a loss to Alabama and 34 at South Carolina. Jordan Castell leads Kentucky with 35 tackles and two interceptions. Leavitt has thrown seven interceptions this season.

Umanmielen had a sack in the 63-14 win over McNeese and has recorded at least one in all five games. He has 8.0 sacks this season, including three against Louisiana Tech and two against Clemson. He also has 14 tackles, and his sack total accounts for more than a third of LSU's team number.

Kentucky has converted 24.5 percent of its third downs, 138th nationally. The Wildcats average 416.8 total yards per game and have scored 35 or more points in four of their five games.

Minchey completed 28 of 41 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in the 35-34 win at South Carolina. He has 1,148 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes this season, including four touchdowns and 301 yards against Youngstown State, and he has one interception. He threw for 252 yards on 14-of-18 passing at Texas A&M.

LSU has allowed 76 points in five games, an average of 15.2 per game. The Tigers’ 22 sacks are second nationally. Kentucky converts 24.5 percent of its third downs, 138th nationally.

Baxter ran 13 times for 48 yards and a touchdown at South Carolina. He leads Kentucky with 361 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, and had 149 yards on 16 carries against South Alabama, plus two touchdowns at Texas A&M. He has scored in four of five games, and Kentucky runs for 187.2 yards per game, 44th nationally.

No. 10 LSU lost 32-24 at Ole Miss, then beat Texas A&M 35-6 and McNeese 63-14. The Tigers average 547.8 yards per game.

LSU vs. Kentucky Odds

Learn more about the LSU Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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