Hoosiers Hoping For History

By Kevin Cooney

In another college football week marked by postponements and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still a number of very intriguing matchups slated for this weekend.

The biggest is the showdown of Top 10 teams in Columbus, Ohio, where No. 3 Ohio State hosts surprising No. 9 Indiana in FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” on Saturday.

Let's look at this week's Super 6 slate:

No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0), noon ET, FOX

An unexpected clash for the top spot in the Big Ten comes in Columbus, where the surprising Hoosiers look to end a 24-game losing streak to the Buckeyes dating back to 1990. The teams played to a 27-27 tie in that matchup 30 years ago, and Indiana has not won in the series since a 41-7 rout in 1988.

Martin Penix Jr. has been a breakout performer for the Hoosiers at quarterback, but one of the most important players Saturday for Indiana could be Stevie Scott. The workhorse running back will try to eat clock and keep the Buckeyes' explosive offense on the sidelines. If Indiana can dominate in time of possession, they have a chance to pull the upset as 20.5-point underdogs.

Heisman contender Justin Fields leads the explosive offense for Ohio State, which is averaging more than 46 points per game.

Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3), noon ET, Big Ten Network

Two teams coming off their first victories of the season try to keep the momentum going in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois downed Rutgers 23-20 in Piscataway, N.J., last weekend, rallying back from 10-point deficits twice. Quarterback Isaiah Williams was huge with his feet, rushing 31 times for 192 yards and a touchdown. Still, the Illinois offense has struggled to post numbers, averaging only 17 points per game.

Meanwhile, Nebraska ran out to a big lead then held on to beat Penn State 30-23. Luke McCaffrey took over at quarterback and scored two TDs (one rushing, one passing) as Nebraska took advantage of two Nittany Lions turnovers.

Kansas State Wildcats (4-3) at No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones (5-2), 4 p.m. ET, FOX

Quick: Name the leader in the Big XII? It’s not Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or Texas. It’s Iowa State, which is 5-1 in conference play and has a 1,000-yard running back in Breece Hall, who has scored 13 rushing TDs. But the Cyclones live on the edge, averaging 32.9 scoring but allowing 26.7 points per game.

The flip side of the coin is the Wildcats, who are 4-3 and have been forced to sit for two weeks after a 20-18 loss to Oklahoma State. Kansas State has a similar profile: The Wildcats play tight games but haven’t found a way to close the deal.

No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-1) at No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (5-2), 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

The Bedlam rivalry has a chance to truly cause chaos in the Big XII. If Oklahoma State wins on Saturday, their path to the conference title game appears to be clear, with no ranked opponents in their final three games.

This will be a clash of styles in Norman, Okla. The Cowboys win with defense and hold opponents to just 17.8 points a game. The Sooners boast a high-flying offense, thanks to quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has thrown for 2,000 yards and 18 TDs. Oklahoma averages 46.1 points a game.

Arizona Wildcats (0-1) at Washington Huskies (1-0), 8 p.m. ET, FOX

This is the second game of the delayed Pac-12 season for both the Wildcats and Huskies. Arizona lost a heartbreaking 34-30 decision to USC in the final minute last week. The Wildcats feature sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell, who threw for 286 yards and three TD passes last week.

Meanwhile, Washington running back Sean McGrew rushed for 91 yards and a TD as part of a balanced offensive attack in the Huskies' 27-21 win over Oregon State. Quarterback Dylan Morris will make his second career start for the Huskies, who will lean on preseason All-America cornerback Elijah Molden and a stingy secondary.

Washington State Cougars (1-1) at Stanford Cardinal (0-2), 10:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1



"Pac-12 After Dark" heads to Northern California, where David Shaw and the Cardinal will try to get back on track after losses to Oregon and Colorado. The Stanford defense has struggled to this point, allowing 464 yards per game in the 0-2 start. QB Davis Mills did play against Colorado after being a late scratch due to COVID-19 protocol against the Ducks, throwing for 327 yards and a TD.

Meanwhile, Washington State’s 43-29 loss to Oregon last week still showed the Cougars ability to put points up. Freshman QB Jayden de Laura has gotten off to a strong start at quarterback for WSU, throwing four TD passes and only one interception in the first two games of the season.

