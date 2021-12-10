Heisman Trophy résumés: A look at Hutchinson, Young, Stroud and Pickett

College Football
48 mins ago

On Saturday, one college football superstar will turn legend.

This week, the four finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy were revealed to be Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The winner of college football's most prestigious award will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday following the Army-Navy game.

Before the ceremony, let's take an in-depth look at the credentials of each candidate.

Hutchinson is the Wolverines' sixth finalist and the second Heisman finalist from the defensive side in three years, joining OSU's Chase Young in 2019. 

The 21-year-old is one of the top NFL draft prospects in the country and ranks third in the nation with 14 sacks.

Pickett is Pittsburgh’s third finalist ever and first since Larry Fitzgerald in 2003. During a successful senior campaign, he led Pitt to its first ACC title and best season since 1981. 

With one more win (the Panthers play Michigan State in the Peach Bowl), Pitt will tie its highest win total since the undefeated national championship team in 1976. Pickett has thrown for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and just seven interceptions this season.

Stroud is the Buckeyes' eighth Heisman finalist and third in three years, as Justin Fields and Young were co-finalists in 2019.

The freshman entered his first year as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback without having thrown a college pass, but he exploded for 3,862 passing yards this season. He boasts a 38:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Young clocks in as Alabama’s 11th Heisman finalist (and the ninth since 2009). His former Crimson Tide teammates DeVonta Smith (the 2020 winner) and Mac Jones were finalists last year. 

The sophomore signal-caller led his team to another SEC championship this year, throwing for a record 431 yards and helping hand Georgia its first loss of the season. He threw for 4,322 yards, 43 TDs and four INTs this season, and his 175.53 passer rating ranks fifth in the nation.

