College Football
Group of Pac-12 Players Lists Demands
College Football

Group of Pac-12 Players Lists Demands

19 mins ago

Sunday, a group of Pac-12 football players publicly released a letter in The Player's Tribune with a list of demands, threatening to opt out of practices and games unless their concerns are met.

The group is made up of 12 players, with athletes from every school except Utah, Colorado and USC signing the letter, titled #WeAreUnited. Those involved include Oregon safety Jevon Holland, a prospective first-round pick, and Washington linebacker Joe Tryon, a 2020 preseason All-American.

The athletes' demands include health and safety protections; the elimination of what the players view as excessive expenses to preserve all sports; helping put an end to racial injustice; name, image and likeness rights and representation; and a profit-sharing agreement where 50% of each sport’s conference revenue would be distributed evenly among athletes in their respective sport.

In addition to COVID-19 protections, athletes are seeking long-term health care, with 6 years of medical insurance after their eligibility is up for sports-related medical issues, including coronavirus. 

They also hope for an expanded scholarship length of 6 years to allow for completion of their undergraduate and graduate degrees.

The group issued a call for Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, coaches and college administrators to voluntarily reduce their pay. Scott, the highest-paid college commissioner in the nation, earns $5.3 million annually – but due to the pandemic, recently took a 12% pay cut.

The letter also calls for an end to "lavish facility expenditures"; Oregon opened a $68 million, 130,000 square-foot space in 2013 that was privately funded by Nike chairman Phil Knight, for example, as many teams have turned to these incredible facilities to help attract recruits.

The letter asks for the conference to direct 2% of conference revenue to support financial aid for low-income Black students, development programs for athletes on campus and community initiatives. It also outlines an annual Pac-12 Black College Athlete Summit with at least three representatives from each school in attendance.

Finally, the group requests a one-time transfer opportunity without limitations and an unrestricted transfer in special cases, as well as the option of returning to school with eligibility if they go undrafted and decide against going pro within seven days of the draft.

Several players spoke with Sports Illustrated following the publication of the letter, explaining they felt their power came from unifying their voices.

Washington's Tryon and fullback Ty Jones also issued statements, focusing on making a better future for student-athletes and the safety of players.

On Friday, the Pac-12 announced its 10-game, conference-only football schedule, beginning no earlier than Sept. 26.

This is a developing story.

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football

Pac-12 Adopts 10-Game Schedule

Pac-12 Adopts 10-Game Schedule
On Friday, the Pac-12 became the third Power 5 conference to embrace a conference-only schedule for 2020.
1 day ago
College Football

SEC Adjusts Football Schedule

SEC Adjusts Football Schedule
The SEC announced Thursday it would shorten its football season to 10 conference-only games, and start Sep. 26.
2 days ago
College Football

College Football's Breakout Squads

College Football's Breakout Squads
Urban Meyer and the 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew discuss the college football programs set to turn heads in 2020.
2 days ago
College Football

ACC Adjusts Football Schedule

ACC Adjusts Football Schedule
The ACC announced Wednesday it would shorten its football season to 11 games, including just one non-conference game.
3 days ago
College Football

Tim Tebow Sits Down With Urban Meyer

Tim Tebow Sits Down With Urban Meyer
The college legends talk Tebow almost committing to Alabama, the "I Promise" speech and more in this exclusive interview.
5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks