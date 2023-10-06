College Football Georgia vs. Kentucky: Prediction, odds, picks Published Oct. 6, 2023 3:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) are heavy, 14.5-point favorites at home at Sanford Stadium against the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) on Saturday, October 7. Both squads feature strong defenses, with the Bulldogs 14th in points per game allowed, and the Wildcats 19th.

Last time around, the Bulldogs defeated the Auburn Tigers, with 27-20 being the final score. The Wildcats' most recent game was against the Florida Gators, and they won by a score of 33-14.

Here's everything you need to know about for the matchup between Kentucky and Georgia — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our wagering expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica.

Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Location: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

TV: ESPN

Live boxscore on FOX Sports

Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Information updated as of October 6, 2023, 2:46 PM ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Georgia -14.5 (-110) -613 +436 47.5 -111 -109

Georgia vs. Kentucky Prediction

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+14.5)

Pick OU: Over (47.5)

Prediction: Kentucky 27, Georgia 26

Pick via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica

Georgia’s slow starts have been widely discussed, and at some point, one would expect the Bulldogs to put 60 minutes together. This could be the week as they host Kentucky, which is coming off a thumping of Florida but has scored 13, 0, 13, 3, 17 and 10 in its last six trips to Athens.

I can see a lot of people being on UK getting north of two touchdowns this week, and I’ll happily take the contrarian favorite.

PICK: Georgia (-14.5) to win by 15 points or more

Georgia vs. Kentucky Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Bulldogs 31, Wildcats 16.

The Bulldogs have an 86.0% chance to claim victory in this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Wildcats have an 18.7% implied probability.

Georgia has compiled a 0-4-1 record against the spread this season.

Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.

Georgia vs. Kentucky: Head-to-Head

Over their last two meetings, Georgia has put up two wins versus Kentucky.

The last two times the Wildcats have played the Bulldogs, they have put up a 2-0 record against the spread. The scoring has yet to go over the total.

Kentucky has been outpaced by 27 points in its last two tilts versus Georgia.

Georgia vs. Kentucky: 2023 Stats Comparison

Georgia Kentucky Off. Points per Game (Rank) 38.6 (11) 37.0 (20) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 13.0 (14) 15.2 (20) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 6 (49) 7 (67) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 8 (38) 9 (24)

Georgia 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Carson Beck QB 1,502 YDS (72.0%) / 7 TD / 2 INT

44 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 8.8 RUSH YPG Brock Bowers TE 30 REC / 412 YDS / 3 TD / 82.4 YPG Daijun Edwards RB 260 YDS / 5 TD / 52.0 YPG / 5.1 YPC Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint WR 13 REC / 226 YDS / 1 TD / 45.2 YPG Tykee Smith DB 18 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT Smael Mondon Jr. LB 25 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Malaki Starks DB 17 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2 INT / 4 PD Jamon Dumas-Johnson LB 14 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

Kentucky 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats Re'Mahn Davis RB 594 YDS / 8 TD / 118.8 YPG / 7.8 YPC

11 REC / 146 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 29.2 REC YPG Devin Leary QB 1,129 YDS (56.9%) / 10 TD / 5 INT Tayvion Robinson WR 19 REC / 308 YDS / 3 TD / 61.6 YPG Barion Brown WR 19 REC / 251 YDS / 1 TD / 50.2 YPG Trevin Wallace LB 23 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT Maxwell Hairston DB 28 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD D'Eryk Jackson LB 20 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Alex Afari DB 21 TKL / 2.0 TFL

