Georgia vs. Kentucky: Prediction, odds, picks

Published Oct. 6, 2023 3:41 p.m. ET

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) are heavy, 14.5-point favorites at home at Sanford Stadium against the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0) on Saturday, October 7. Both squads feature strong defenses, with the Bulldogs 14th in points per game allowed, and the Wildcats 19th. 

Last time around, the Bulldogs defeated the Auburn Tigers, with 27-20 being the final score. The Wildcats' most recent game was against the Florida Gators, and they won by a score of 33-14.

Here's everything you need to know about for the matchup between Kentucky and Georgia — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our wagering expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica. 

Georgia vs. Kentucky Game Information & Odds

Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Information updated as of October 6, 2023, 2:46 PM ET.
Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline
Georgia -14.5 (-110) -613 +436 47.5 -111 -109

Georgia vs. Kentucky Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Kentucky (+14.5)  
  • Pick OU: Over (47.5) 
  • Prediction: Kentucky 27, Georgia 26

Pick via FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica

Georgia’s slow starts have been widely discussed, and at some point, one would expect the Bulldogs to put 60 minutes together. This could be the week as they host Kentucky, which is coming off a thumping of Florida but has scored 13, 0, 13, 3, 17 and 10 in its last six trips to Athens. 

I can see a lot of people being on UK getting north of two touchdowns this week, and I’ll happily take the contrarian favorite. 

PICK: Georgia (-14.5) to win by 15 points or more

Georgia vs. Kentucky Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Bulldogs 31, Wildcats 16.
  • The Bulldogs have an 86.0% chance to claim victory in this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Wildcats have an 18.7% implied probability.
  • Georgia has compiled a 0-4-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.

Georgia vs. Kentucky: Head-to-Head

  • Over their last two meetings, Georgia has put up two wins versus Kentucky.
  • The last two times the Wildcats have played the Bulldogs, they have put up a 2-0 record against the spread. The scoring has yet to go over the total.
  • Kentucky has been outpaced by 27 points in its last two tilts versus Georgia.

Georgia vs. Kentucky: 2023 Stats Comparison

  Georgia Kentucky
Off. Points per Game (Rank) 38.6 (11) 37.0 (20)
Def. Points per Game (Rank) 13.0 (14) 15.2 (20)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 6 (49) 7 (67)
Turnovers Forced (Rank) 8 (38) 9 (24)

Georgia 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Carson Beck QB 1,502 YDS (72.0%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
44 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 8.8 RUSH YPG
Brock Bowers TE 30 REC / 412 YDS / 3 TD / 82.4 YPG
Daijun Edwards RB 260 YDS / 5 TD / 52.0 YPG / 5.1 YPC
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint WR 13 REC / 226 YDS / 1 TD / 45.2 YPG
Tykee Smith DB 18 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT
Smael Mondon Jr. LB 25 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Malaki Starks DB 17 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2 INT / 4 PD
Jamon Dumas-Johnson LB 14 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

Kentucky 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Re'Mahn Davis RB 594 YDS / 8 TD / 118.8 YPG / 7.8 YPC
11 REC / 146 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 29.2 REC YPG
Devin Leary QB 1,129 YDS (56.9%) / 10 TD / 5 INT
Tayvion Robinson WR 19 REC / 308 YDS / 3 TD / 61.6 YPG
Barion Brown WR 19 REC / 251 YDS / 1 TD / 50.2 YPG
Trevin Wallace LB 23 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
Maxwell Hairston DB 28 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
D'Eryk Jackson LB 20 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Alex Afari DB 21 TKL / 2.0 TFL
