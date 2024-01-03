College Football Georgia star TE Brock Bowers announces plans to enter NFL Draft Published Jan. 3, 2024 9:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Junior tight end Brock Bowers, who led No. 6 Georgia in receiving despite missing four games, confirmed his plans to enter the NFL Draft on Tuesday night.

Bowers announced his decision on Instagram.

Bowers led Georgia with 56 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns. He initially missed only two games after having surgery for a high ankle sprain but ultimately missed two more games, including the Bulldogs' 63-3 rout of No. 4 Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Georgia junior wide receiver Ladd McConkey also announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft.

Bowers is widely projected as a first-round pick in the draft, thanks to his combination of speed and good size (6-foot-4, 240).

Bowers' announcement came one day after running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, the team's leading rushers, said they will enter the draft.

Bowers was a two-time winner of the John Mackey Award presented to the nation's top tight end. For his career, he had 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

