College Football Ex-Ohio State QB Kyle McCord reportedly not considering Nebraska for transfer Updated Dec. 13, 2023 7:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, the Buckeyes' starter in the 2023 season, has "moved on" from Nebraska — per multiple reports — after being heavily linked to Ohio State's Big Ten rival for a potential transfer.

McCord entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4, just over a week after the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan on Nov. 25, which ended on Rod Moore's game-clinching interception — McCord's second pick of the game.

McCord visited Nebraska earlier this week. The Cornhuskers have been searching for quarterbacks after struggles at the position and an anemic offense last season helped drag them down to a 5-7 record despite a significant improvement on defense in head coach Matt Rhule's first year.

Rhule's program has been heavily linked to Dylan Raiola, the top QB recruit in the class of 2024. Raiola is currently committed to Georgia, but his father was a standout offensive lineman at Nebraska and his uncle is the current Cornhuskers offensive line coach — and he just received a significant raise.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, many have speculated that Nebraska would also take a veteran transfer quarterback regardless of whether Raiola decided to flip his commitment. Now, it appears McCord is off the table as an option.

As for McCord, he completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions last season, and helped former high school teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. win the Biletnikoff award as the best wide receiver in college football. However, McCord came under intense and, according to his teammates, "unfair" criticism from Ohio State fans, especially after he failed to lead the Buckeyes to their first win over archrival Michigan since 2019.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share