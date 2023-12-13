College Football
Ex-Ohio State QB Kyle McCord reportedly not considering Nebraska for transfer
College Football

Ex-Ohio State QB Kyle McCord reportedly not considering Nebraska for transfer

Updated Dec. 13, 2023 7:47 p.m. ET

Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, the Buckeyes' starter in the 2023 season, has "moved on" from Nebraskaper multiple reports — after being heavily linked to Ohio State's Big Ten rival for a potential transfer. 

McCord entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4, just over a week after the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan on Nov. 25, which ended on Rod Moore's game-clinching interception — McCord's second pick of the game.

McCord visited Nebraska earlier this week. The Cornhuskers have been searching for quarterbacks after struggles at the position and an anemic offense last season helped drag them down to a 5-7 record despite a significant improvement on defense in head coach Matt Rhule's first year.

Rhule's program has been heavily linked to Dylan Raiola, the top QB recruit in the class of 2024. Raiola is currently committed to Georgia, but his father was a standout offensive lineman at Nebraska and his uncle is the current Cornhuskers offensive line coach — and he just received a significant raise

ADVERTISEMENT

However, many have speculated that Nebraska would also take a veteran transfer quarterback regardless of whether Raiola decided to flip his commitment. Now, it appears McCord is off the table as an option.

As for McCord, he completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions last season, and helped former high school teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. win the Biletnikoff award as the best wide receiver in college football. However, McCord came under intense and, according to his teammates, "unfair" criticism from Ohio State fans, especially after he failed to lead the Buckeyes to their first win over archrival Michigan since 2019.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Joel Klatt: Top 5 Heisman Trophy candidates for 2024

Joel Klatt: Top 5 Heisman Trophy candidates for 2024

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes