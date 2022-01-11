College Football
What Ed Orgeron says about USC hiring Lincoln Riley What Ed Orgeron says about USC hiring Lincoln Riley
College Football

What Ed Orgeron says about USC hiring Lincoln Riley

1 hour ago

Coach O has high praise for the USC Trojans' big coaching move. 

In an appearance on FOX Sports' National Championship Live Tailgate, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron commended USC for rocking the college football world in November by hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma

'That was a great hire by USC'

'That was a great hire by USC'
Ed Orgeron believes that USC will compete for a national title sooner than later.

When discussing Riley's recruiting track record combined with the amount of football talent in Southern California, Coach O said he sees high potential.

"I think that was a great hire by USC. I think he can do it, he can do it fast and he can compete on a national level. … USC is one of these schools that it's in a recruiting area, if you get the right coach, they've got some dominant football players in about a 30-mile radius," Orgeron told Joel Klatt

Orgeron has his own history with USC, where he first served as defensive coordinator from 1998 to 2004 and returned to the university in 2010 as an assistant coach under Lane Kiffin. He became interim head coach in 2013 after Kiffin was fired. However, he resigned after the end of the season when USC hired Steve Sarkisian as head coach rather than promoting Orgeron. 

Les Miles hired Orgeron as a defensive coordinator for LSU in 2015. Orgeron went on to become the team's permanent head coach in 2016 and led the Tigers to a national title in 2019. LSU and Orgeron parted ways at the end of 2021. 

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
How Stetson Bennett went from walk-on to national champion
College Football

How Stetson Bennett went from walk-on to national champion

1 hour ago
Georgia Bulldogs earn redemption with CFP title win vs. Alabama
College Football

Georgia Bulldogs earn redemption with CFP title win vs. Alabama

10 hours ago
College football rankings: RJ Young's Top 25 for 2022 season
College Football

College football rankings: RJ Young's Top 25 for 2022 season

10 hours ago
CFP National Championship: Georgia topples Alabama
College Football

CFP National Championship: Georgia topples Alabama

13 hours ago
CFP National Championship: Live reaction to Alabama-Georgia
College Football

CFP National Championship: Live reaction to Alabama-Georgia

13 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes