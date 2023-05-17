College Football EA Sports drops first trailer for 'College Football 25,' confirming summer release Updated Feb. 15, 2024 11:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The countdown is on for the first major college football video game in over a decade.

EA Sports unveiled a teaser trailer for "College Football 25" on Thursday, confirming that the video game will be released as planned at some point in the upcoming summer. A full reveal of the video game is scheduled for May.

In the teaser trailer, EA Sports shared a brief look at the developments of the video game, including mockups of Penn State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and USC's entrances. The narrator, who's also a jersey designer in the trailer, states "we've seen the doubts" surrounding the video game before sharing what he etched on a custom-made EA Sports "College Football 25" jersey.

"Yeah, it's really happening," the back of the jersey read.

Earlier Thursday, the video game maker created a buzz on social media when it updated its X (formerly Twitter) profile with a logo that read "College Football 2025." The text in the bio read: "Coming this summer. Full reveal in May."

In May 2023, EA Sports revealed that it had contracted with OneTeam Partners to help "facilitate" FBS players to use their name and likeness in the upcoming "EA Sports College Football" video game. Players would have the option to allow EA Sports to use their likenesses in the game. If they allowed the video game to use their name and likeness, they would be compensated, the EA Sports representative also told ESPN.

There were some details that still had to be hammered out, and the College Football Player Association urged players to boycott the game, claiming that players would not be paid enough to use their name, image and likeness. EA Sports said that a player who opted out would be replaced with "a generic avatar" in that athlete's place.

EA Sports announced in February 2021 that the "NCAA Football" video game series would return — eight years after its most recent release. But there were similar issues as there were when the game stopped production in 2013, and it was announced at the time that players' names and likenesses wouldn't be used in the game.

