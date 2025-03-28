College Football Deion Sanders signs contract extension with Colorado through 2029 Published Mar. 28, 2025 1:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Coach Prime is staying in Boulder.

Head coach Deion Sanders has signed an extension with the Colorado Buffaloes through the 2029 college football season, the school announced Friday. The contract is worth $54 million, according to NFL Media.

"Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and, in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power," Colorado Athletic Director Rick George said in a statement. "This extension not only recognizes Coach's incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come."

Meanwhile, Sanders expressed his gratitude for the commitment.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in a statement. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base.

"Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?"

Colorado went 9-4 last season under Sanders, in what was his second season at the helm. Over the past two seasons, the Buffaloes have gone a combined 13-12. Prior to taking over at Colorado in 2023, Sanders was the head coach for the Jackson State Tigers, who went 27-6 under him from 2020-22.

Sanders coached his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, throughout his college career and dating back to high school. The younger Sanders was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year last season and is a potential top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders' Buffaloes have also produced two-way superstar Travis Hunter, who won the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award and is a potential top-three selection in next month's draft.

Sanders discussed the Dallas Cowboys' vacant head-coaching position with team owner Jerry Jones in January, but the conversation never led to advanced negotiations. The 57-year-old Sanders, a six-time All-Pro, is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

