College Football Deion Sanders, Buffs rule the day on social media: 'Greatest coaching job in history' Published Sep. 9, 2023 4:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have officially arrived, and Colorado will never be the same.

The Buffs dominated longtime rival Nebraska, 36-14, in an electric home debut for Coach Prime. It started with a packed "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show that included a hero's welcome for the superstar coach, and it continued throughout the day as Colorado pulled away in the second half behind another sterling performance from quarterback Shedeur Sanders .

Nebraska has now lost 22 straight games against teams ranked in the AP Top 25, dating back to 2016.

Fans on social media loved what they saw from the younger Sanders son, as he continued to make an early-season push for this year's Heisman Trophy. Others commented on Nebraska's struggles, namely QB Jeff Sims , who had two turnovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of the biggest reactions on social media, as the hype train for Colorado keeps on chugging.

The Prime Time rebuild is in full effect …

… and Colorado (and everyone else) is all in!

Colorado fans rush Folsom Field after first home victory under Deion Sanders

Shedeur Sanders kept up the Heisman hype — and honored his dad in the process.

Shedeur Sanders storms past Nebraska's defense to extend Colorado's lead

Travis Hunter isn't going anywhere either.

Nebraska, on the other hand, has some things to figure out.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Colorado Buffaloes Nebraska Cornhuskers College Football

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

share