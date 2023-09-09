College Football
Deion Sanders, Buffs rule the day on social media: 'Greatest coaching job in history'
Deion Sanders, Buffs rule the day on social media: 'Greatest coaching job in history'

Published Sep. 9, 2023

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have officially arrived, and Colorado will never be the same.

The Buffs dominated longtime rival Nebraska, 36-14, in an electric home debut for Coach Prime. It started with a packed "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show that included a hero's welcome for the superstar coach, and it continued throughout the day as Colorado pulled away in the second half behind another sterling performance from quarterback Shedeur Sanders

Nebraska has now lost 22 straight games against teams ranked in the AP Top 25, dating back to 2016.

Fans on social media loved what they saw from the younger Sanders son, as he continued to make an early-season push for this year's Heisman Trophy. Others commented on Nebraska's struggles, namely QB Jeff Sims, who had two turnovers.

Here are some of the biggest reactions on social media, as the hype train for Colorado keeps on chugging.

The Prime Time rebuild is in full effect …

… and Colorado (and everyone else) is all in!

Colorado fans rush Folsom Field after first home victory under Deion Sanders

Shedeur Sanders kept up the Heisman hype — and honored his dad in the process.

Shedeur Sanders storms past Nebraska's defense to extend Colorado's lead

Travis Hunter isn't going anywhere either.

Nebraska, on the other hand, has some things to figure out.

Colorado Buffaloes
Nebraska Cornhuskers
