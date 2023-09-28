College Football
Colorado's Travis Hunter, CSU's Henry Blackburn embrace following controversy
Colorado's Travis Hunter, CSU's Henry Blackburn embrace following controversy

Sep. 28, 2023

Colorado's Travis Hunter said last week he had no ill will toward Colorado State's Henry Blackburn after Blackburn's hit on Hunter caused the two-way star to suffer a liver laceration. Colorado coach Deion Sanders also made it clear he felt the same way.

While Hunter will remain unavailable for Saturday's game against USC ("Big Noon Saturday" coverage starts at 10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), he continued to show that he has no ill will toward Blackburn as an image of the two embracing appeared on Blackburn's Instagram story late Wednesday night.

A Colorado State spokesperson later told ESPN that Hunter and Blackburn met for a charity bowling match between the two that will be shown on Hunter's popular YouTube channel. The two each put money on the line with the total amount going to the winner's desired charity. According to ESPN, the two connected shortly after the game and eventually met up in Boulder, where Colorado's campus is located and where Blackburn is from.

Blackburn reportedly received numerous death threats following his hit on Hunter. Sanders forcefully defended Blackburn and condemned the threats soon after.

Hunter is expected to miss the Buffaloes' game Saturday against USC, as well as their trip the following week to face Arizona State. He lobbied earlier this week for Sanders to let him play against USC after missing Colorado's first loss of the season, a 42-6 blowout defeat at Oregon on Saturday. However, Sanders denied Hunter's request.

Hunter is considered one of the most dynamic players in college football and had played most of Colorado's snaps this season on both offense and defense before his injury. He has recorded 16 receptions for 243 yards as a wide receiver and nine total tackles, three passes defensed and one interception as a cornerback.

