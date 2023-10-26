College Football Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter starstruck by LeBron James Updated Oct. 26, 2023 8:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter have taken the college football world by storm this season, but that doesn't mean they aren't still kids at heart.

After the Los Angeles Lakers' opening-night loss to the Denver Nuggets in Denver, Sanders and Hunter, who were sitting courtside, were approached by LeBron James. The college standouts were wowed, as Sanders told James he had to send them a jersey and Hunter screamed in excitement after the engagement.

Sanders is putting together a potential Heisman finalist campaign. He has totaled 2,420 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 160.3 passer rating, while completing 72.3% of his passes; Sanders has also rushed for three touchdowns.

Hunter has missed three games this season due to a lacerated liver but has dazzled across the four games he has played in as a two-way player. As a wide receiver, Hunter has hauled in 29 receptions for 353 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, as a defensive back, Hunter has totaled one interception, two passes defended and 14 combined tackles.

Colorado (4-3 overall, 1-3 in Pac-12 play) aims to get back on track on the road against No. 25 UCLA in Week 9 after blowing a 29-0 second-half lead to Stanford.

As for James, who's in his 21st NBA season, the 19-time All-Star and Future Hall of Famer finished the Lakers' opening-night loss to the Nuggets with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 10-of-16 (62.5%) from the field.

