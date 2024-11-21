College Football Colorado star Travis Hunter 'for sure' entering NFL Draft but focused on Big 12 title race Published Nov. 21, 2024 9:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Travis Hunter made a pair of proclamations Thursday: He's for sure entering the NFL draft after this season, but not until he sees Colorado all the way through the College Football Playoff — if the Buffaloes make it there.

The first was already a given for the draft-eligible junior who plays both receiver and cornerback, and says he wants to do the same in the NFL. The second is a risk-reward play for a projected high first-round pick who averages around 120 snaps a game.

In years past, it took two extra postseason wins to capture a national title. Now, it could take up to four additional contests. That’s more of a chance to shine, but also more chance for an injury.

"I don’t think nobody will opt out because you’re showing NFL teams that you’re more focused on something else, other than the team goal," Hunter said of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. "So I don’t think players are going to opt out of the playoffs."

Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders chatted Thursday in a set of Zoom calls about turning around the program at Colorado (from 4-8 last season to bowl eligibility), chasing a Big 12 title, turning pro — Hunter acknowledged he will "for sure" — and, of course, the Heisman race, where Hunter is currently the odds-on favorite in an award each wants to see the other win.

"He’s deserving of it, and if it’s between me and him, I want him to get it," said Sanders, whose 16th-ranked Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1 Big 12, No. 16 CFP ) travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face Kansas (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) this weekend. "He does a lot of amazing things that have never been done before."

Countered Hunter: "I know he wants me to win it, but I also want him to win as bad as I want to win it."

Hunter is a generational talent shining on both sides of the ball. As a receiver, he has 74 catches for 911 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, he has picked off three passes, even though teams are reluctant to throw his direction.

Like he did in high school and now in college, he believes he can do both on the next level. But he understands the trepidation of the NFL team that picks him.

"They don’t want their top pick to go down too early," Hunter said. "I like when people tell me I can’t do it, because they just motivate me to continue to do what I want to do."

Sanders is turning in a stellar season as well with 27 touchdown passes, one away from tying Sefo Liufau for the most in a single season in program history. He's projected to be one of the first QBs off the draft board.

Travis Hunter on Heisman hopes, playing for Deion Sanders & Colorado Buffaloes | Big Noon Kickoff

The future certainly looks bright at Colorado thanks to the legacies Sanders and Hunter will leave under coach Deion Sanders. But that's a point to ponder later.

"I can’t think too much forward past Saturday," Shedeur Sanders cracked. "The main thing is winning the Big 12 championship. That’s the main thing we’re focused on."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

