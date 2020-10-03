College Football's Top Plays: Week 5
Every week of the college football season just keeps getting better and better, as Week 5 kicks off with a big rivalry matchup down in Texas.
Let's check out some of the top moments from college football's Saturday slate:
The classic QB sneak
TCU QB Max Duggan gets sneaky in the red zone.
Too bad the Texas defense didn't get the memo the way, apparently, Joel Klatt did.
Texas QBs are elite
Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger is in highlight-reel mode today.
The latest: A 45-yard floater to WR Brennan Eagles.
Defense takes the day off
Pitt WR Jordan Addison sits wide open downfield and trots it into the endzone for an easy 75-yard TD.
Step it up, NC State D.
Offense bites back
The Wolfpack sent a message with this big TD.
WR Emeka Emezie comes down with the dime for a 35-yard score.
Dart into double coverage
What execution by Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask to WR Trent Whittemore.
No trouble in traffic for this receiver.
