College Football College Football Top 25 Week 7: Predictions, betting odds & TV schedule Published Oct. 10, 2023 3:17 p.m. ET

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks match up against the No. 7 Washington Huskies in one of 18 games on the Week 7 college football slate that includes a top-25 ranked team in action.

Additionally, the Indiana Hoosiers square off against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at noon ET on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App in a Big Ten tilt.

Lastly, Big Noon Kickoff takes place in South Bend this week as the crew sets up shop at No. 21 Notre Dame for their matchup against Heisman contender Caleb Williams and the No. 10 USC Trojans in this prime time edition of the vaunted rivalry.

Here are the betting odds to analyze prior to Week 7 in college football.

Week 7 Betting Lines & Game Info

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Bulldogs (-31)

Moneyline: Bulldogs , Commodores

Total: 57 points

Prediction: Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 16

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Buckeyes (-19.5)

Moneyline: Buckeyes -1200, Boilermakers +750

Total: 50.5 points

Prediction: Ohio State 37, Purdue 13

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Peacock

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Seminoles (-17.5)

Moneyline: Seminoles -1000, Orange +650

Total: 56.5 points

Prediction: Florida State 38, Syracuse 18

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Wolverines (-33.5)

Moneyline: Wolverines , Hoosiers

Total: 46.5 points

Prediction: Michigan 40, Indiana 5

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Crimson Tide (-19.5)

Moneyline: Crimson Tide -1200, Razorbacks +750

Total: 47 points

Prediction: Alabama 35, Arkansas 15

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Utes (-13.5)

Moneyline: Utes -600, Golden Bears +440

Total: 45 points

Prediction: Utah 31, Cal 17

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Jayhawks (-3.5)

Moneyline: Jayhawks -175, Cowboys +145

Total: 57 points

Prediction: Kansas 31, Oklahoma State 24

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Huskies (-3)

Moneyline: Huskies -155, Ducks +130

Total: 67 points

Prediction: Washington 31, Oregon 30

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Seattle, Washington

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Nittany Lions (-42.5)

Moneyline: Nittany Lions , Minutemen

Total: 56.5 points

Prediction: Penn State 53, UMass 3

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: BTN

Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Volunteers (-3.5)

Moneyline: Volunteers -170, Aggies +142

Total: 56 points

Prediction: Tennessee 29, Texas A&M 27

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Cardinals (-7.5)

Moneyline: Cardinals -310, Panthers +250

Total: 46.5 points

Prediction: Louisville 35, Pittsburgh 16

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV Channel: The CW

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tigers (-11.5)

Moneyline: Tigers -425, Tigers +330

Total: 61 points

Prediction: LSU 35, Auburn 26

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Cougars (-8)

Moneyline: Cougars -325, Wildcats +260

Total: 59 points

Prediction: Washington State 37, Arizona 20

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Location: Pullman, Washington

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Fighting Irish (-2.5)

Moneyline: Fighting Irish -135, Trojans +114

Total: 63.5 points

Prediction: Notre Dame 36, USC 28

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Location: South Bend, Indiana

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Wildcats (-2.5)

Moneyline: Wildcats -135, Tigers +114

Total: 52.5 points

Prediction: Kentucky 31, Missouri 28

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Tar Heels (-3.5)

Moneyline: Tar Heels -180, Hurricanes +150

Total: 57 points

Prediction: North Carolina 29, Miami (FL) 26

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Blue Devils (-3.5)

Moneyline: Blue Devils -175, Wolfpack +145

Total: 47 points

Prediction: Duke 33, NC State 14

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Odds & Prediction

Spread: Beavers (-4)

Moneyline: Beavers -185, Bruins +154

Total: 54.5 points

Prediction: Oregon State 25, UCLA 22

How to Watch

Game Date: Saturday, October 14

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX

Location: Corvallis, Oregon

