College Football Top 25 Week 7: Predictions, betting odds & TV schedule

Published Oct. 10, 2023 3:17 p.m. ET

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks match up against the No. 7 Washington Huskies in one of 18 games on the Week 7 college football slate that includes a top-25 ranked team in action.

Additionally, the Indiana Hoosiers square off against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at noon ET on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App in a Big Ten tilt. 

Lastly, Big Noon Kickoff takes place in South Bend this week as the crew sets up shop at No. 21 Notre Dame for their matchup against Heisman contender Caleb Williams and the No. 10 USC Trojans in this prime time edition of the vaunted rivalry. 

Here are the betting odds to analyze prior to Week 7 in college football.

Week 7 Betting Lines & Game Info

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Bulldogs (-31)
  • Moneyline: Bulldogs , Commodores
  • Total: 57 points
  • Prediction: Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 16

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Buckeyes (-19.5)
  • Moneyline: Buckeyes -1200, Boilermakers +750
  • Total: 50.5 points
  • Prediction: Ohio State 37, Purdue 13

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Seminoles (-17.5)
  • Moneyline: Seminoles -1000, Orange +650
  • Total: 56.5 points
  • Prediction: Florida State 38, Syracuse 18

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Tallahassee, Florida

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Wolverines (-33.5)
  • Moneyline: Wolverines , Hoosiers
  • Total: 46.5 points
  • Prediction: Michigan 40, Indiana 5

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Crimson Tide (-19.5)
  • Moneyline: Crimson Tide -1200, Razorbacks +750
  • Total: 47 points
  • Prediction: Alabama 35, Arkansas 15

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

No. 16 Utah Utes vs. California Golden Bears

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Utes (-13.5)
  • Moneyline: Utes -600, Golden Bears +440
  • Total: 45 points
  • Prediction: Utah 31, Cal 17

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Jayhawks (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Jayhawks -175, Cowboys +145
  • Total: 57 points
  • Prediction: Kansas 31, Oklahoma State 24

How to Watch

No. 7 Washington Huskies vs. No. 8 Oregon Ducks

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Huskies (-3)
  • Moneyline: Huskies -155, Ducks +130
  • Total: 67 points
  • Prediction: Washington 31, Oregon 30

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. UMass Minutemen

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Nittany Lions (-42.5)
  • Moneyline: Nittany Lions , Minutemen
  • Total: 56.5 points
  • Prediction: Penn State 53, UMass 3

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Volunteers (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Volunteers -170, Aggies +142
  • Total: 56 points
  • Prediction: Tennessee 29, Texas A&M 27

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 14 Louisville Cardinals

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Cardinals (-7.5)
  • Moneyline: Cardinals -310, Panthers +250
  • Total: 46.5 points
  • Prediction: Louisville 35, Pittsburgh 16

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

No. 22 LSU Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tigers (-11.5)
  • Moneyline: Tigers -425, Tigers +330
  • Total: 61 points
  • Prediction: LSU 35, Auburn 26

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

No. 19 Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona Wildcats

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Cougars (-8)
  • Moneyline: Cougars -325, Wildcats +260
  • Total: 59 points
  • Prediction: Washington State 37, Arizona 20

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Location: Pullman, Washington

No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 10 USC Trojans

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Fighting Irish (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Fighting Irish -135, Trojans +114
  • Total: 63.5 points
  • Prediction: Notre Dame 36, USC 28

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Location: South Bend, Indiana

No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Wildcats (-2.5)
  • Moneyline: Wildcats -135, Tigers +114
  • Total: 52.5 points
  • Prediction: Kentucky 31, Missouri 28

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Lexington, Kentucky

No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 25 Miami Hurricanes

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Tar Heels (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Tar Heels -180, Hurricanes +150
  • Total: 57 points
  • Prediction: North Carolina 29, Miami (FL) 26

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

No. 17 Duke Blue Devils vs. NC State Wolfpack

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Blue Devils (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Blue Devils -175, Wolfpack +145
  • Total: 47 points
  • Prediction: Duke 33, NC State 14

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ACC Network
  • Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

No. 15 Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 18 UCLA Bruins

Odds & Prediction

  • Spread: Beavers (-4)
  • Moneyline: Beavers -185, Bruins +154
  • Total: 54.5 points
  • Prediction: Oregon State 25, UCLA 22

How to Watch

  • Game Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
  • Location: Corvallis, Oregon
