College Football
College Football Top 25 Week 7: Predictions, betting odds & TV schedule
Published Oct. 10, 2023 3:17 p.m. ET
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks match up against the No. 7 Washington Huskies in one of 18 games on the Week 7 college football slate that includes a top-25 ranked team in action.
Additionally, the Indiana Hoosiers square off against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at noon ET on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App in a Big Ten tilt.
Lastly, Big Noon Kickoff takes place in South Bend this week as the crew sets up shop at No. 21 Notre Dame for their matchup against Heisman contender Caleb Williams and the No. 10 USC Trojans in this prime time edition of the vaunted rivalry.
Here are the betting odds to analyze prior to Week 7 in college football.
Week 7 Betting Lines & Game Info
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Bulldogs (-31)
- Moneyline: Bulldogs , Commodores
- Total: 57 points
- Prediction: Georgia 42, Vanderbilt 16
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Buckeyes (-19.5)
- Moneyline: Buckeyes -1200, Boilermakers +750
- Total: 50.5 points
- Prediction: Ohio State 37, Purdue 13
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Seminoles (-17.5)
- Moneyline: Seminoles -1000, Orange +650
- Total: 56.5 points
- Prediction: Florida State 38, Syracuse 18
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Wolverines (-33.5)
- Moneyline: Wolverines , Hoosiers
- Total: 46.5 points
- Prediction: Michigan 40, Indiana 5
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Crimson Tide (-19.5)
- Moneyline: Crimson Tide -1200, Razorbacks +750
- Total: 47 points
- Prediction: Alabama 35, Arkansas 15
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
No. 16 Utah Utes vs. California Golden Bears
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Utes (-13.5)
- Moneyline: Utes -600, Golden Bears +440
- Total: 45 points
- Prediction: Utah 31, Cal 17
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Jayhawks (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Jayhawks -175, Cowboys +145
- Total: 57 points
- Prediction: Kansas 31, Oklahoma State 24
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
No. 7 Washington Huskies vs. No. 8 Oregon Ducks
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Huskies (-3)
- Moneyline: Huskies -155, Ducks +130
- Total: 67 points
- Prediction: Washington 31, Oregon 30
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Seattle, Washington
No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. UMass Minutemen
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Nittany Lions (-42.5)
- Moneyline: Nittany Lions , Minutemen
- Total: 56.5 points
- Prediction: Penn State 53, UMass 3
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Location: University Park, Pennsylvania
No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Volunteers (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Volunteers -170, Aggies +142
- Total: 56 points
- Prediction: Tennessee 29, Texas A&M 27
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 14 Louisville Cardinals
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Cardinals (-7.5)
- Moneyline: Cardinals -310, Panthers +250
- Total: 46.5 points
- Prediction: Louisville 35, Pittsburgh 16
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: The CW
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
No. 22 LSU Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tigers (-11.5)
- Moneyline: Tigers -425, Tigers +330
- Total: 61 points
- Prediction: LSU 35, Auburn 26
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 19 Washington State Cougars vs. Arizona Wildcats
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Cougars (-8)
- Moneyline: Cougars -325, Wildcats +260
- Total: 59 points
- Prediction: Washington State 37, Arizona 20
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Location: Pullman, Washington
No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 10 USC Trojans
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Fighting Irish (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Fighting Irish -135, Trojans +114
- Total: 63.5 points
- Prediction: Notre Dame 36, USC 28
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Missouri Tigers
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Wildcats (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Wildcats -135, Tigers +114
- Total: 52.5 points
- Prediction: Kentucky 31, Missouri 28
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 25 Miami Hurricanes
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Tar Heels (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Tar Heels -180, Hurricanes +150
- Total: 57 points
- Prediction: North Carolina 29, Miami (FL) 26
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
No. 17 Duke Blue Devils vs. NC State Wolfpack
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Blue Devils (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Blue Devils -175, Wolfpack +145
- Total: 47 points
- Prediction: Duke 33, NC State 14
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Location: Wilmington, North Carolina
No. 15 Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 18 UCLA Bruins
Odds & Prediction
- Spread: Beavers (-4)
- Moneyline: Beavers -185, Bruins +154
- Total: 54.5 points
- Prediction: Oregon State 25, UCLA 22
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, October 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Watch Online: FOX
- Location: Corvallis, Oregon
share
