College football odds Week 9: How to bet Ohio State-Penn State

No. 2 Ohio State will visit Beaver Stadium to take on the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions in a Week 9 matchup between Big Ten rivals.

The Buckeyes have a reputation for putting points on the scoreboard, averaging 49.6 points per game. They also boast a stingy defense, only giving up 14.9 points per game.

On the other side of the ball is Penn State. The Nittany Lions' one loss was to top-ranked Michigan. Penn State can be a legitimate threat to Ohio State's undefeated season.

But can Penn State find a way to tame the Buckeyes' offense?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Ohio State and Penn State, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State (Noon ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -15.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Penn State covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -714 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Penn State +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

It says a lot that oddsmakers opened the Buckeyes as over two-touchdown favorites in Happy Valley. That’s big-time respect for Ohio State behind the counter.

OSU’s offense has been unconscious the last five games averaging over 56 points a pop over that span. Heisman Trophy front-runner C.J. Stroud & Co. are the highest power-rated team in the country per multiple oddsmakers, and nobody can stop this scoring attack when it’s firing on all cylinders.

And don’t look now, but the Buckeye defensive line is rounding into form, too. Those young underclassmen in the trenches are getting better and better by the minute, which makes life easier on the linebackers and secondary.

I like the Buckeyes by three touchdowns.

PICK: Ohio State (-15.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 15.5 points

