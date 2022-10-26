College Football College football odds Week 9: How to bet Michigan State-Michigan 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Michigan State Spartans take on rivals Michigan Wolverines in a college football Week 9 battle between Big Ten foes.

The 3-4 Spartans started off the season with two wins before going on a four-game losing streak where they fell to Washington, Minnesota, Maryland and Ohio State. Sparty does come into this game, though, on the heels of 34-28 victory over Wisconsin in Week 7.

On the other hand, the 7-0 Wolverines are having a stellar season. Their most recent win was a 41-17 victory over Penn State in Week 7.

With both squads coming off byes, which Big Ten team escapes the weekend in Ann Arbor with the win?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Michigan State and Michigan from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Michigan -23 (Michigan favored to win by more than 23 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -1667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Michigan State +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Spartans were a great story last year with all the impact transfers, especially star running back Kenneth Walker. But they’re a disappointing 3-4 this season and snapped a four-game losing streak with an overtime win over struggling Wisconsin.

But MSU has won the last two against the Wolverines, including last year’s wild, fourth-quarter comeback after being down 30-14 at home. The line this week of 23 suggests Jim Harbaugh gets payback, perhaps in dominant fashion.

The total of 55 is worth a look. Michigan has been a surprise 5-1-1 team to the Under.

PICK: Under 55 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

