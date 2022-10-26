College Football College football odds Week 9: How to bet Illinois-Nebraska 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Week 9 college football battle between Big Ten teams.

The Fighting Illini come into this contest with a 6-1 record and on the heels of a 26-14 victory over Minnesota. The Cornhuskers haven't had as much success, on the other hand. Nebraska is 3-4 on the season and lost its most recent matchup to Purdue, 43-37.

Which Big Ten squad escapes Week 9 with the W — the Illini or the Cornhuskers?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Illinois and Nebraska from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Illinois -7.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: Illinois -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Nebraska +240 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

This number is just a smidge too high.

Illinois opened around -6 at most American sportsbooks, and now that it has crossed through the biggest key number [7] in college football, it’s definitely time to think about the other side.

To nobody’s surprise, the Cornhuskers have played with much-renewed vigor after launching head coach Scott Frost out the door. They beat Indiana in Lincoln and Rutgers in Piscataway before losing by six at Purdue last week.

The Illini have been cooking with gas, thanks to a Heisman-level campaign from running back Chase Brown, but the bye week could easily slow their rhythm. I like Nebraska to fight for 60 minutes and hang inside the number.

PICK: Nebraska (+7.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7.5 points (or win outright)

