College football odds Week 8: How to bet Iowa-Ohio State
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Iowa-Ohio State

43 mins ago

The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten battle for college football in Week 8 on FOX.

Iowa comes into this conference matchup with a 3-3 record and on the heels of a two-game losing streak. The Hawkeyes fell to Michigan in Week 5 27-14 and Week 6 to Illinois by a score of 9-6.

On the other hand, the Buckeyes are a perfect 6-0. With wins over teams like Notre Dame and Wisconsin, Ohio State enters this contest with the hopes of continuing its College Football Playoff (CFP) campaign.

Which Big Ten team leaves the Shoe with the W — undefeated Ohio State or .500 Iowa?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Iowa and Ohio State from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State (Noon ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -29 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 29 points, otherwise Iowa covers)
Moneyline: N/A
Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Iowa Hawkeyes
IOWA
2
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

With Penn State on the horizon, I can’t imagine Ohio State will throw the kitchen sink at little ol’ Iowa.

The Buckeyes could win by at least three touchdowns, but there’s really no incentive to run up the score in this spot. They need all hands on deck for what should be a thrilling contest next Saturday at Happy Valley on FOX.

Iowa’s offense is absolutely atrocious — the Hawkeyes are averaging only 14.7 points per game. They can’t run the ball at all, and that’ll be a problem against a very stout Ohio State defensive front. The Hawkeyes will do their best to turn this into a rock fight, and you can expect a lot of punts to try and pin OSU deep.

Don’t expect fireworks in a game involving Iowa.  

PICK: Under 49 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet 

