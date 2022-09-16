College Football
College football odds Week 3: How to bet UConn-Michigan
College football odds Week 3: How to bet UConn-Michigan

10 hours ago

The Connecticut Huskies travel to Ann Arbor to square off against No. 4 Michigan Wolverines, 12 p.m. ET Saturday at Michigan Stadium. 

Michigan heads into this game 2-0 after a solid performance against Hawaii. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy got the starting nod and put on a show completing 11 of 12 passes for 229 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. While Michigan still has not settled on whom the starting quarterback will be for the remainder of the season, McCarthy will lead the team on their first drive again this week.  

On the other hand, the Huskies were demolished by former Big East rival Syracuse last weekend, 48-14. UConn has not defeated a Power Five team since 2016. They went 1-11 last year, and heading to Ann Arbor to face the Wolverines is a daunting task. Anything is possible in sports, but not for this game. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective in the game between the Huskies and Wolverines from the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet).

Connecticut @ No. 4 Michigan (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -47 (Wolverines favored to win by more than 47 points, otherwise Huskies covers)
Moneyline: N/A
Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Connecticut Huskies
UCONN
4
Michigan Wolverines
MICH

Michigan is 1-1 against the spread (ATS) and 2-0 straight up (SU) this season and the under hit in both games. 

Since 2010, The Wolverines are also 1-1 ATS and 2-0 vs UConn.

Under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan is 27-24 ATS and 48-3 SU as a double-digit favorite.

UConn is 2-1 ATS and 1-2 SU this season and the under hit in two of three games.

The Huskies are 3-1 ATS and 0-4 SU as a 40+ point underdog since 2001. Furthermore, they are 15-24 ATS and 1-38 SU as a double-digit underdog since 2017. 

