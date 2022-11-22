College Football College football odds Week 13: How to bet UCLA-Cal 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The UCLA Bruins travel to take on the Cal Golden Bears for the final week of the college football season.

The Bruins are 8-3 on the season and are coming off a heartbreaking 48-45 loss to cross-town rival USC. The 4-7 Bears enter this matchup after defeating Stanford 27-20 in Week 12.

Will the Bruins get the bounce-back win in Week 13, or will the Bears pull the upset on their home turf?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between UCLA and Cal, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 16 UCLA at Cal (4:30 p.m. ET Friday, FOX)

Point spread: UCLA -10 (UCLA favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Cal covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Cal +270 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

Here's a list of things you can do instead of wagering on this game: go shopping, mow the lawn, make a leftover turkey sandwich, throw a ball, go workout, take a nap. You get the idea.

But if you just need to feel the thrill of wagering on a Pac-12 game, take the Under.

UCLA’s season has "ended." Bruins played rival USC tough last weekend before eventually losing 48-45. They're no longer in contention for the Pac-12 title game. Everything they’d worked for this season after starting 7-0 with wins over Washington and Utah are for naught, as they won’t be in Vegas trying to win the conference for the first time since 1998.

It’s easy to make the case for Cal to cover this game, but guys, Cal is completely untrustworthy and wagering a single cent on the Bears would be a waste of your money.

Cal broke a six-game conference losing streak against Stanford in the Big Game last weekend, winning 27-20. Bears needed a defensive score to cover this game after their quarterback threw two interceptions in the end zone. They rank 97th in offensive points per drive and 82nd on defense. There’s nothing they do well. They are not going to a bowl. I do not know their motivation for this game.

So you have a game where UCLA might be flat playing a Cal team that might be flat. Or UCLA shows up and dominates. Or Cal plays better than its record and UCLA is down bad, and Cal covers this game.

Considering all the uncertainty, the Under is your best play.

PICK: Under 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

