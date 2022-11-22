College Football College football odds Week 13: How to bet Michigan-Ohio State 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Michigan Wolverines travel to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes for Week 13 of the college football season. This year, The Game has implications for the Big Ten conference and for College Football Playoff (CFP) berths.

Both Michigan and Ohio State come into this highly-anticipated matchup with perfect 11-0 records. And both teams barely got past their Week 12 opponents. The Wolverines got the 19-17 win over Illinois in Week 12. The Buckeyes beat Maryland 43-30 in a game that was much closer than the final score suggests.

Which squad ends its regular season with a perfect 12-0 record — Big Blue or The Ohio State?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Michigan and Ohio State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (Noon ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -7.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Michigan +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

Difficult to back the Wolverines here after the loss of star running back Blake Corum who had seven games of 100 or more rushing yards. The offense can be very limited without him, and it might have to rely upon QB J.J. McCarthy to win this one on the road.

Corum’s backup, Donovan Edwards, missed the Illinois game with an undisclosed injury and coach Jim Harbaugh has revealed nothing. This will be painted as a revenge game for Ohio State after getting pushed around in Ann Arbor last year, losing 42-27 and snapping an eight-game win streak against Michigan. But this year’s Michigan defense, while very good, isn’t as formidable as the one that featured three players drafted in the top 45.

OSU has its own injury woes at RB. TreVeyon Henderson has a foot injury and Miyan Williams is limited. Then, star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has also been limited to just four games due to a hamstring. Despite all of that, OSU leads the country in yards per play (7.39). This series had been very one-sided in recent years before last year’s shocker. The Buckeyes won by 29 points in 2019, 23 points in 2018 and by 11 in 2017.

PICK: Ohio State (-7.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7.5 points

