College football odds Week 12: How to bet Colorado-Washington
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Colorado-Washington

21 mins ago

The Colorado Buffaloes will meet the Washington Huskies for a Pac-12 showdown in Week 12 of the college football season.

The Buffaloes have had an incredibly disappointing year. At 1-9, Colorado's only win was a 20-13 victory over Cal. The Huskies, though, have had an impressive season thus far. They are 8-2 with losses to UCLA and Arizona State. Washington's most recent win was huge, as they won 37-34 over Oregon in Week 11.

Can Colorado upset Washington in Week 12? Or will the Huskies bark to another victory on the season?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Colorado and Washington, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Colorado at No. 25 Washington (9 p.m. ET Saturday, PAC-12 Network)

Point spread: Washington -31 (Washington favored to win by more than 31 points, otherwise Colorado covers)
Moneyline: N/A
Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Colorado Buffaloes
CU
25
Washington Huskies
WASH

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Pretty simple wager here. Wager on points against Colorado. 

Washington’s high-powered passing attack, led by QB Michael Penix Jr., scores points fast. The Huskies rank fifth in points per drive, fourth in passing success rate and sixth in third-down success rate. Colorado’s defense is ranked 131st in points per drive, 128th in explosive play rate and 128th in points per scoring opportunity. 

The Buffaloes have allowed 49 and 55 points in back-to-back weeks against some of the best scoring offenses in the Pac-12 conference. I’d wager for that to happen again this week. 

Take Washington to go over the team total.

PICK: Washington team total Over 48 points scored

