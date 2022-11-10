College Football
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Kansas State-Baylor
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Kansas State-Baylor

1 hour ago

Kansas State and Baylor meet for a Big 12 contest in Week 11 of the college football season.

The Wildcats and Bears have identical records — both are 6-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play. The K-State Cats are coming off a 34-27 loss to Texas, while the Baylor Bears are coming off a 38-35 victory over Oklahoma

Will State get the win in Waco, or will Baylor get the victory at home in Week 11?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Kansas State and Baylor, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 19 Kansas State at Baylor (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Baylor -2.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)
Moneyline: Baylor -149 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Kansas State +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
19
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE
Baylor Bears
BAYLOR


Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Early money has come in on the Wildcats, a team that has been solid on the road. They knocked off then-ranked Oklahoma and nearly stunned TCU in a game where they led 28-10 late in the first half. 

Kansas State rallied to knock off Texas last week. Quarterback Adrian Martinez returned to the lineup, threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score, too. 

You missed the best number for Kansas State, so I’ll lean on the Bears getting less than a field goal at home. 

PICK: Baylor (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 11: How to bet TCU-Texas
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet TCU-Texas

42 mins ago
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Alabama-Ole Miss
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Alabama-Ole Miss

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Maryland-Penn State
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Maryland-Penn State

2 hours ago
How the public, sharps are betting Cowboys-Packers, Washington-Oregon
National Football League

How the public, sharps are betting Cowboys-Packers, Washington-Oregon

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Nebraska-Michigan
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Nebraska-Michigan

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes