College football odds Week 11: How to bet Kansas State-Baylor

Kansas State and Baylor meet for a Big 12 contest in Week 11 of the college football season.

The Wildcats and Bears have identical records — both are 6-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play. The K-State Cats are coming off a 34-27 loss to Texas, while the Baylor Bears are coming off a 38-35 victory over Oklahoma.

Will State get the win in Waco, or will Baylor get the victory at home in Week 11?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Kansas State and Baylor, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 19 Kansas State at Baylor (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: Baylor -2.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: Baylor -149 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Kansas State +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined



Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Early money has come in on the Wildcats, a team that has been solid on the road. They knocked off then-ranked Oklahoma and nearly stunned TCU in a game where they led 28-10 late in the first half.

Kansas State rallied to knock off Texas last week. Quarterback Adrian Martinez returned to the lineup, threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score, too.

You missed the best number for Kansas State, so I’ll lean on the Bears getting less than a field goal at home.

PICK: Baylor (-2.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 2.5 points

