College Football
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Georgia-Mississippi State
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Georgia-Mississippi State

1 hour ago

The Georgia Bulldogs travel to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an SEC East-SEC West battle for Week 11 of the college football season.

Georgia comes into this contest with a 9-0 record and on the heels of a 27-13 victory over the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. Mississippi State enters this matchup with a 6-3 record and fresh off a 39-33 win over Auburn.

Which Bulldogs will be on top this weekend — the ones wearing red and black or the dogs in maroon and white?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Georgia and Mississippi State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under insights from the FOX Sports research team (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia -16.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -769 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Mississippi State +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:00 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
1
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA
Mississippi State Bulldogs
MSST

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Georgia leads this series 19-6, including 4-2 in Starkville. In the last 13 meetings, the Dawgs have dominated, winning in 12 of those 13 matchups. 

Georgia has outscored opponents 361-97 this season, including 208-41 in the opening half. UGA leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in scoring defense, giving up just 10.8 points per contest.

Mississippi State is 2-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last seven games against SEC opponents. State is also 13-4 when scoring first under coach Mike Leach.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Boston College-NC State
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Boston College-NC State

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 11: How to bet UCF-Tulane
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet UCF-Tulane

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 10: Best bets for Lions-Bears, Commanders-Eagles and more
National Football League

NFL odds Week 10: Best bets for Lions-Bears, Commanders-Eagles and more

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Louisville-Clemson
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet Louisville-Clemson

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 11: How to bet LSU-Arkansas
College Football

College football odds Week 11: How to bet LSU-Arkansas

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes