College football odds Week 11: How to bet Georgia-Mississippi State

The Georgia Bulldogs travel to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an SEC East-SEC West battle for Week 11 of the college football season.

Georgia comes into this contest with a 9-0 record and on the heels of a 27-13 victory over the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. Mississippi State enters this matchup with a 6-3 record and fresh off a 39-33 win over Auburn.

Which Bulldogs will be on top this weekend — the ones wearing red and black or the dogs in maroon and white?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Georgia and Mississippi State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under insights from the FOX Sports research team.

No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia -16.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -769 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Mississippi State +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

Georgia leads this series 19-6, including 4-2 in Starkville. In the last 13 meetings, the Dawgs have dominated, winning in 12 of those 13 matchups.

Georgia has outscored opponents 361-97 this season, including 208-41 in the opening half. UGA leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in scoring defense, giving up just 10.8 points per contest.

Mississippi State is 2-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last seven games against SEC opponents. State is also 13-4 when scoring first under coach Mike Leach.

