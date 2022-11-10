College Football
College football odds Week 11: How to bet Arizona-UCLA
The Arizona Wildcats will face the UCLA Bruins for a Pac-12 matchup in Week 11 of the college football season on FOX.

In the Wildcats' disappointing season, they've posted a 3-6 overall record and have secured only one conference win. Most recently, Arizona fell 45-20 to Utah in Week 10. 

The Bruins, on the other hand, have had incredible successful this season. They are 8-1 overall and fresh off a 50-36 win over Arizona State

Will the Cats upset the Bruins in Los Angeles, or will UCLA get its ninth win in a Pac-12 After Dark showdown in Week 11?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Arizona and UCLA, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

Arizona at No. 12 UCLA (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: UCLA -19.5 (UCLA favored to win by more than 19.5 points, otherwise Arizona covers)
Moneyline: UCLA -1250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); Arizona +600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 77.5 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona Wildcats
UCLA Bruins
Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

If you read what I wrote about Colorado-USC, most of that will apply to this game. 

The best wager against Arizona is taking its opponent to score a ton of points. Arizona ranks 28th in points per drive on defense, 131st in rushing success rate and 129th in passing success rate. The Wildcats allowed 49 points to Cal, Oregon and Washington, then 45 to USC and Utah. 

Now they go on the road to face a UCLA offense that ranks fourth in points per drive, sixth in rushing success rate and third in passing success rate. UCLA just rushed for over 400 yards without its starting running back against Arizona State. I would expect the same output this weekend — with or without running back Zach Charbonnet. UCLA is averaging 40.8 points per game with this explosive offense. 

I like UCLA Over 48.5 points in this contest. 

PICK: UCLA team total Over 48.5 points scored at FOX Bet

