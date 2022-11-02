College Football College football odds Week 10: How to bet UCLA-Arizona State 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

UCLA travels to the desert to face Arizona State in a Week 10 Pac-12 college football showdown.

The Bruins come into the contest with a 7-1 record and on the heels of a 38-13 win over Stanford. The Sun Devils are 3-5 on the season and are coming into the matchup with a 42-34 win over Colorado.

Can UCLA add another win to the column in Week 10? Or will the Sun Devils protect their home turf and pull the upset?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between UCLA and Arizona State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 12 UCLA at Arizona State (9:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: UCLA -11 (UCLA favored to win by more than 11 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -455 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Arizona State +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

A night game in the desert is a prime recipe for Pac-12 After Dark madness. I want the home team getting points in this type of game.

We know UCLA can score. The Bruins rank seventh in points per drive and are led by running back Zach Charbonnet . He has 964 yards on 128 rushes, which is good for a 7.5-yards-per-carry clip. They are facing a poor Arizona State rushing defense which should let the Bruins do whatever they’d like on the ground. If they do happen to get some stops, UCLA’s quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson can help this team score points. I have no concern about UCLA’s ability to score in this game.

But, I think the Sun Devils keep this game close because of their offense. The Devils' offense is far better now that they’ve switched quarterbacks. Trenton Bourguet has played about a game and a half. He made his first start against Colorado last weekend after playing half the game in a win against Washington after starter Emory Jones got injured. Bourguet is completing 73.4% of passes for 10.1 adjusted air yards per attempt. For comparison, Jones only completed 62.5% for 5.9 yards per attempt.

Arizona State has an outstanding rushing attack, with Xazavian Valladay leading the way. UCLA’s defense ranks 105th in rushing success rate, which is the recipe for Arizona State to keep the game close.

I’ll take the Sun Devils and the points.

PICK: Arizona State (+11 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 11 points (or win outright)

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more