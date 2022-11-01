College Football College football odds Week 10: How to bet Oregon State-Washington 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Oregon State Beavers travel to Washington to take face the Huskies in a college football Week 10 Pac-12 battle.

The Beavers come into this contest with a 6-2 record and on the heels of a 42-9 victory over Colorado. The Huskies have an identical record and are also coming off a win. They defeated Cal in Week 8, 28-21.

Which of these Pac-12 squads gets lucky win No. 7 in Week 10?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Oregon State and Washington, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 24 Oregon State at Washington (10:30 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Washington -4 (Washington favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Oregon State covers)

Moneyline: Washington -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Oregon State +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Oregon State’s team is defined by its defense — something no one expected to say about the bowl-bound Beavers.

Oregon State has a veteran secondary that has routinely shut down opposing teams' passing attacks. USC only scored 17 points against the Beavers, and although Utah scored 42 points and had 361 yards against them, only 199 of those were through the air. The Beavers defense ranks 31st in overall passing success rate, and they force teams to throw underneath. As a result, they have a 5.7 adjusted air yards number, which is good for 18th in college football.

This secondary will be important because they are playing a high-powered Washington passing attack. Washington’s passing attack ranks seventh in success rate. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has completed 68% of passes for almost 3,000 yards this season, with a 22-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

However, Washington has played two defenses that ranked in the top 50 (UCLA 46, Cal 41), and its offensive production was hampered in those games. Washington scored 32 points against UCLA, but 14 of those came in garbage time when the Huskies were down 24 points. I fear that Washington’s passing concepts will be too simple against this Beavers defense. The Huskies attempt too many throws outside the numbers, and better defenses like UCLA and Cal were prepared for this.

Off a bye, Oregon State will also be ready.

However, there is some caution. Washington’s struggles this season have occurred on the road, where they have lost two of three. This game is in Seattle at night and there's an expected forecast of rain and wind. The weather benefits the Beavers, but the crowd benefits the Huskies. Oregon State has struggled on the road this season, losing to Utah and needing the game's final plays to beat Fresno and Stanford.

Nonetheless, I will take the Beavers to cover.

PICK: Oregon State (+4 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

