College football odds: How to bet Michigan-Nebraska, picks, point spread, more

There might a longtime bragging rights issue settled Saturday when Michigan and Nebraska play.

Before there was a national championship game, Michigan won the 1997 Rose Bowl to finish No. 1 in th Associated Press poll. Nebraska beat Tennessee in the Orange Bowl and finished No. 1 in the coaches poll.

The Wolverines hold a 5-4-1 edge between the schools. The team last met when Michigan rolled to a 56-10 win on Sept. 22, 2018. The teams first met in 1905 when Michigan posted a 31-0 win. The teams played to a 6-6 tie on Nov. 25, 1911.

"The Big Ten team that nobody had thrown into the national title race went to Madison last week and throttled Wisconsin, serving notice that they are in the conversation," FOX Sports' Kevin Cooney said.

This will be only the third time the contest between the schools will be played in Lincoln, Neb. The game has been played in Ann Arbor, Mich., six times, including the previous two contests in 2013 and 2018. There have played twice at a neutral site for bowl games (Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, in 2005 and Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Ariz., in 1986).

The Wolverines are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past five games while Nebraska is 4-0-1 in that span.

The under is 5-0 in the Cornhuskers' past five games against teams with a winning record.

Michigan is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 October games and Nebraska is 1-5 in its past six October games.

The Cornhuskers are 5-2 ATS in their past seven home games but are 2-7 ATS in their past nine games as the home underdog.

The over is 35-16 in Michigan's past 51 conference games.

The under hit in Nebraska's past seven games as the underdog.

Michigan is 1-6 ATS in its past seven conference games.

Nebraska is 5-2 ATS in their past seven home games.

The Wolverines are 4-0 in their past four games as the road favorite.

The under is 7-2-1 in Nebraska's past 10 games.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh started at quarterback for the Wolverines in the 1986 Fiesta Bowl against Nebraska, a 27-23 win for Michigan.

If you're looking for college football odds and how to bet this Big Ten clash we have you covered, with odds courtesy of FOX Bet.

Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Wolverines -2.5 points (favored to win by three or more points, two points or fewer, Cornhuskers cover)

Moneyline: Wolverines -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Cornhuskers +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Kevin Cooney: " Cade McNamara has stabilized the quarterback spot, and with the Cornhuskers still looking for a bit of an identity – even with the dual threat of Adrian Martinez – this feels like another game for Michigan to get ready for their big three on the schedule (Michigan State, Penn State, Ohio State)."

PICK: Michigan to cover 2.5 points

