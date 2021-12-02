College Football College football odds: How to bet Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, point spread, more 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have a chance at making the College Football Playoff (CFP) as they prepare to face the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Conference championship game Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Here's everything you need to know about the college football odds for Saturday's matchup between the 10-2 Bears and 11-1 Cowboys — the point spread, moneyline, over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -4.5 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Baylor covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State is -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Baylor is +175 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

If the Cowboys win the Big 12 championship and at least one of the top four teams loses this weekend, Oklahoma State could get one of the four coveted CFP spots.

If the Cowboys beat the Bears, history is on Oklahoma State's side. Each of the previous three one-loss Big 12 champions have earned a spot in the CFP.

The Cowboys beat the Bears 24-14 at home on Oct. 2.

Defense has carried both teams to the Big 12 title game.

Senior linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez leads the Cowboys in tackles with 100 as Oklahoma State has beaten its past five opponents by a combined score of 202-56.

OSU has won 79 consecutive games when holding opponents to fewer than 20 points, dating back to Sept. 13, 2003. It's the longest active stretch in the FBS.

OSU leads the nation in sacks (49) and is tied for first in tackles for loss (99).

Baylor’s defense has held all 12 opponents at or below their scoring averages in all other games.

A key to Baylor's defense? Forcing turnovers as the Bears have forced at least one turnover in 20 straight games.

Bears senior safety JT Woods has a team-high three interceptions. Woods also returned a fumble for a 97-yard touchdown against Texas Southern this season.

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 22-18.

Stats and Trends

The Bears are 8-4 against the spread (ATS) this season.

The Bears have hit the over in the over/under six times in 12 games this season.

The Bears are one of six teams with three wins against ranked teams this season.

The Cowboys are 9-1-1 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have hit the over in the over/under in five of 11 games this season.

The Cowboys are 9-1-1 ATS and 11-1 overall when scoring 20 or more points in a game this season.

Pick via FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre: "It's tough to back Baylor here, given the uncertainty at quarterback. Dual-threat starter Gerry Bohanon is nursing a hamstring injury and hasn't played since leaving the win over Kansas State on Nov. 20. So now your likely starter is freshman Blake Shapen ? He was a more highly touted baseball recruit than football, and he's playing both at Baylor.

"And on the other side, you have the up-and-down Spencer Sanders. The safe move is to play the under.

"I'd lean to the Baylor side — always give me the underdog in the rematch plus the off-the-rivalry win spot for the Cowboys — but the under is my best bet in this game."

PICK: Under 46.5 points combined at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.